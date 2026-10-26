Anendlessocean Is Getting Ready to Give Us ‘Freedom’ | See the 14-Track List

There are some familiar titles on the list, including ‘Revival’ and ‘Promises’, alongside songs such as ‘Ri’san’, ‘Billion, Trillion, Infinity’, ‘Qyis’ and ‘Lavish’. The album also makes room for collaborations, with Canadian gospel singer Ryan Ofei joining Anendlessocean on ‘Speak On It’, Wale Adenuga featuring on ‘Let the Church Say’, Bolu Ajayi on ‘Good Graces’ and Saelem on ‘Undignified’.

Freedom follows a run of projects that includes Decagon (2023), Octagon (2024) and Love Is a Machinery (2026). Anendlessocean has built a sound that draws from contemporary R&B and soul while staying rooted in gospel, and this new album brings that musical world into focus across 14 tracks.

The full tracklist moves from ‘Ri’san’ through ‘Billion, Trillion, Infinity’, ‘Qyis’, ‘Revival’ and ‘Lavish’ before ‘Speak On It’. The title track, ‘Freedom’, follows, with ‘Let the Church Say’ and ‘Good Graces’ further down the list. ‘Promises’, ‘Heavy’ and ‘Knows My Name’ lead into ‘Undignified’, before the album closes with ‘Blind’.

Freedom will be available on major streaming platforms from 30 October 2026.