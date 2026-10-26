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Anendlessocean Is Getting Ready to Give Us ‘Freedom’ | See the 14-Track List

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Anendlessocean Is Getting Ready to Give Us ‘Freedom’ | See the 14-Track List

Anendlessocean has revealed the 14-track list for his upcoming studio album Freedom, scheduled for release on 30 October 2026 with guest features from Ryan Ofei, Wale Adenuga, Bolu Ajayi, and Saelem.
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Anendlessocean wearing a graphic Wildwest sleeveless top and leather trousers with black winged backdrop graphics for Freedom album cover art.

Anendlessocean poses in front of black wing backdrop graphics for the official cover art of his 2026 album, Freedom.

“Who the Son sets free, is free indeed.” That’s the message Anendlessocean is carrying into his next musical chapter, and it feels fitting for an album titled Freedom. The Nigerian singer and songwriter has revealed the 14-track list for the project, due on 30 October 2026, featuring collaborations with Ryan Ofei, Wale Adenuga, Bolu Ajayi and Saelem.

There are some familiar titles on the list, including ‘Revival’ and ‘Promises’, alongside songs such as ‘Ri’san’, ‘Billion, Trillion, Infinity’, ‘Qyis’ and ‘Lavish’. The album also makes room for collaborations, with Canadian gospel singer Ryan Ofei joining Anendlessocean on ‘Speak On It’, Wale Adenuga featuring on ‘Let the Church Say’, Bolu Ajayi on ‘Good Graces’ and Saelem on ‘Undignified’.

Freedom follows a run of projects that includes Decagon (2023), Octagon (2024) and Love Is a Machinery (2026). Anendlessocean has built a sound that draws from contemporary R&B and soul while staying rooted in gospel, and this new album brings that musical world into focus across 14 tracks.

The full tracklist moves from ‘Ri’san’ through ‘Billion, Trillion, Infinity’, ‘Qyis’, ‘Revival’ and ‘Lavish’ before ‘Speak On It’. The title track, ‘Freedom’, follows, with ‘Let the Church Say’ and ‘Good Graces’ further down the list. ‘Promises’, ‘Heavy’ and ‘Knows My Name’ lead into ‘Undignified’, before the album closes with ‘Blind’.

Freedom will be available on major streaming platforms from 30 October 2026.

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