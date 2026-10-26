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Glinda & Elphaba, Nollywood Style! Cynthia Erivo and Ayoade Bamgboye Serve Early-2000s Looks

Cynthia Erivo and Ayoade Bamgboye channel early-2000s Nollywood fashion in Saturday Night Live UK’s “Nigerian Wicked” sketch, with Cynthia in a pink throwback look and Ayoade in green as Glinda and Elphaba.
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Cynthia Erivo and Ayoade Bamgboye posing behind wooden beaded door curtains for SNL UK Nigerian Wicked sketch.

Cynthia Erivo and Ayoade Bamgboye posing through traditional beaded door curtains on the set of Nigerian Wicked.

If you grew up watching Nollywood films in the early 2000s, you probably remember the low-rise jeans, colourful tops, side bangs, gold jewellery and beaded curtains that featured in so many scenes. Saturday Night Live UK has revisited that familiar visual world in a sketch titled “Nigerian Wicked”, with Cynthia Erivo and comedian Ayoade Bamgboye giving Glinda and Elphaba a distinctly Nigerian makeover.

Cynthia, who hosted the episode, takes on Glinda in a metallic pink off-the-shoulder top, low-rise jeans with rhinestone detailing and a silver gear-link belt sitting at her hips. The look leans into the era’s love for pink, sparkle and statement accessories, with a quilted pink crossbody bag and pink bow platform heels completing the outfit. Her dark-rooted blonde hair falls into side bangs, while dark lip liner, stacked gold hoops, a nose ring and long red acrylic nails add to the throwback styling.

Ayoade Bamgboye in green Elphaba makeup and Cynthia Erivo in a pink Y2K outfit sitting on a pink silk bed during SNL UK Nigerian Wicked sketch

Ayoade Bamgboye as Elphaba and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda sitting on set during the Nigerian Wicked sketch on Saturday Night Live UK.

Across from her, Ayoade gives Elphaba a very different take on the same era. Her green face paint and dark brown flip bob establish the character, while emerald tailored trousers, an olive-brown draped cardigan and a turquoise marble cowl-neck top bring the outfit together. She finishes with a green shoulder bag, chunky gold rings and a gold watch, taking the familiar witch character far from the look audiences might expect from Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo and Ayoade Bamgboye posing behind wooden beaded door curtains for SNL UK Nigerian Wicked sketch.

Cynthia Erivo and Ayoade Bamgboye posing through traditional beaded door curtains on the set of Nigerian Wicked.

The setting is just as important to the visual joke. Vintage backdrop prints and beaded door curtains complete the scene, recalling the interiors that appeared in many older Nollywood films. Rather than simply dressing the characters in Nigerian-inspired outfits, the sketch draws on the styling and set details associated with a particular period of Nigerian screen culture.

Cynthia, known for her roles in The Color Purple, Harriet and the film adaptation of Wicked, hosted the episode, while Ayoade, a London-born, Lagos-raised comedian and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, wrote and co-starred in the sketch.

Cynthia Erivo wearing dark-rooted blonde side bangs with Ayoade Bamgboye in sunglasses and green body paint in front of a retro painted backdrop.

Oscar-nominated star Cynthia Erivo and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Ayoade Bamgboye posing in retro Y2K styling, including metallic pink tops, silver hip belts, dark sunglasses, and green body makeup for their Nigerian Wicked comedy spoof.

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Photo Credit: Matt Crockett/Instagram 

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