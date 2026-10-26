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It's Been Seven Years! Skepta Reveals the Tracklist for His New Album "The Fork and Knife"

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Music

It’s Been Seven Years! Skepta Reveals the Tracklist for His New Album “The Fork and Knife”

Skepta unveils the 15-track list for his upcoming solo album The Fork and Knife, releasing November 6, 2026. The British-Nigerian rapper and producer follows his 2019 project Ignorance Is Bliss with a collection featuring tracks like ‘Gas Me Up’ and ‘Victory Lap’.
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Skepta wearing a camouflage zip-up jacket and Supreme beanie holding a clear vinyl copy of his album The Fork and Knife against a red background.

Skepta holding the official clear vinyl edition of his upcoming studio album, The Fork and Knife. Photo Credit: Skepta/Instagram

If you’ve been looking forward to a new album from Skepta, there’s something to get excited about. The British-Nigerian rapper has shared the tracklist for his upcoming album, The Fork and Knife, and we finally have a clearer picture of what he’s been working on.

The album is scheduled for release on 6 November 2026 through Big Smoke and Epic Records. It will be Skepta’s first solo studio album in seven years, following Ignorance Is Bliss in 2019. That’s quite a wait, especially for listeners who’ve followed his music from his early grime days in Tottenham to his collaborations with artists across different genres.

So, what can we expect from The Fork and Knife? The project has 15 tracks, including previously released songs ‘Victory Lap’ and ‘Gas Me Up’. Other titles on the tracklist include ‘Secrets of Patriarchy’, ‘Outside’, ‘Cold Shower’, ‘Currency’, ‘Pandora’s Box’, ‘Revenge’, ‘Magic’, ‘Melody’, ‘Aloe Vera’, ‘Chippie’, ‘Broken Hearts’, ‘Innocent Smile’ and ‘Belly’.

Alongside the tracklist reveal, Skepta has also shared physical editions of the album, including vinyl and CD formats. The artwork and visual direction draw on Nigerian-British imagery from the 1980s, connecting elements of his heritage with the London culture that has shaped his music.

With 6 November just around the corner, the countdown to Skepta’s next album is officially on. After seven years without a solo studio album, it’ll be interesting to hear what this new chapter sounds like.

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