Olamide, Yemi Alade, Gyakie & More: 5 New Music Videos to Watch

New music videos are giving us plenty of reasons to stay glued to our screens this week. Victony is serving up a COLORS performance, Olamide is taking us back to the streets, Yemi Alade is celebrating a woman who knows her worth, and Ghana’s Gyakie and King Promise are setting the mood for romance. From Lagos street scenes to smooth highlife rhythms, these five new visuals show just how much variety the music scene has to offer right now.

So, grab your headphones, turn up the volume and get comfortable. These are five new music videos to add to your watchlist this week.

Victony — ‘2FRESH’ (A COLORS SHOW)

Nigerian artist Victony brings his signature charisma to the iconic COLORS stage with the performance video for ‘2FRESH’, a standout track from his album STARLIFE. The playful anthem centres on high fashion, lavish lifestyle, and irresistible attraction, with Victony using witty wordplay and references to luxury brands to celebrate a woman’s immaculate drip. Set against the signature monochromatic COLORS backdrop, the minimalist visual strips away distractions to highlight his magnetic vocal delivery, smooth melodic shifts, and effortless style.

Yemi Alade — ‘Alhaja’

Mama Africa Yemi Alade delivers pure visual radiance with the official music video for ‘Alhaja’. Moving away from traditional romance, the track is a vibrant anthem of self-assurance, luxury, and female independence, exploring the confidence of a woman who knows her worth and commands every room she enters. The video captures her signature high-energy choreography, rich African aesthetics, and striking fashion pieces, translating the song’s empowering message into a lively visual feast.

Olamide — ‘Burukutu’

Indigenous rap icon Olamide keeps the street-pop momentum going with the official music video for ‘Burukutu’. Named after the traditional indigenous brew, the track is an unapologetic celebration of resilience, unyielding street pride, and enjoying life on your own terms while tuning out critics. The visual brings this energy to life through gritty Lagos street scenes, vibrant night-party culture, and infectious group choreography that grounds the YBNL frontman firmly in his indigenous roots.

Gyakie — ‘Your Body (Crazy)’

Adding a smooth, seductive tone to this week’s lineup, Ghanaian sensation Gyakie enchants with the visual accompaniment for ‘Your Body (Crazy)’. The song dives into the intense chemistry, thrill, and irresistible physical attraction of a blossoming romance. Blending English with Ghanaian phrasing, the cinematic video uses warm, moody lighting, intimate camera angles, and breezy styling to complement her honey-toned R&B vocals, creating a captivating visual experience.

King Promise — ‘Melody’

Rounding out this week’s essential watch list is Ghanaian singer King Promise with the official music video for ‘Melody’.Centered on cheeky romance and instant attraction, the highlife-infused Afrobeats track sees King Promise serenading a lover whose presence makes his heart pump and body “sing” like a sweet melody. The visual transitions seamlessly from club scenes and late-night drives to intimate moments, matching the song’s smooth, soulful, and romantic rhythms.