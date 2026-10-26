Sola Sobowale, Gideon Okeke and More Return for The Covenant Part 2 | Watch Trailer

If you watched the first season of The Covenant, you probably still have a few questions about that ending. Well, it looks like we’re finally getting some answers. The action-thriller is returning for Part 2, and with everything that happened in the first season, there’s a lot to unpack when the story picks up again.

Following its run on Netflix, creator and executive producer Vincent Okonkwo is bringing the series back for another chapter, this time with South African filmmaker King Shaft directing. And there’s something else to look forward to: the cast is getting bigger, with familiar Nollywood faces joined by actors from South Africa.

Remember Dagogo? He’s getting pulled even deeper into dangerous gang conflicts as the family struggles to hold on to its empire. Between old betrayals, grief, revenge and the fight for control, the problems they faced in Season 1 are far from over. And with new alliances forming, things could get even more complicated.

Sola Sobowale returns as Stella, the family’s formidable matriarch, alongside Gideon Okeke, Uzee Usman, Bimbo Manuel, Segun Arinze, Ivie Okujaye and Tope Olowoniyan. South African actors Vuyo Dabula and Sibusiso Jill are also joining the cast, bringing new characters into a story already filled with family rivalries and dangerous loyalties.

Now, for the date you’ll want to remember. The Covenant Part 2 premieres on Netflix across Africa on 6 November 2026, while viewers outside Africa will be able to watch on Kava TV.

So, if you’ve been waiting to find out what happens after that Season 1 cliffhanger, there’s not much longer to go. Dagogo, Stella and the rest of the family have some unfinished business, and we’ll soon find out how it all plays out.

Watch below