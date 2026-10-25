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Veekee James’ Sheer Beaded Bodice Leads Wine-Red Fashion at Zlatan Ibile’s Wedding | See Photos

Veekee James looks regal in a wine-red corset dress with crystal embellishments and a metallic champagne gele at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi’s traditional wedding.
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Veekee James holding a gold woven clutch bag while wearing a wine-red corset dress with gold sequin wave pattern and metallic gele.

Veekee James showcasing her custom wine-red corset dress and gold woven box clutch.

Veekee James at a party? Trust her to come dressed like the celebration has its own red carpet. And when it’s a Nigerian wedding, with good music, beautiful traditional outfits and guests who take their fashion very seriously, you already know she’s going to have some fun with her look.

Yesterday, Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, and his partner, Davita Omoniyi, celebrated their traditional wedding with family, friends and some familiar faces from the entertainment industry. Among the guests was Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James, who arrived in a gorgeous wine-red and champagne creation from her own fashion label. And between the sculpted corset, the beaded sleeves and that towering gele, there was so much to admire.

Veekee James in a wine red sheer corset gown with gold wave sequin embellishments and a dusty rose metallic gele for Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi's wedding.

Veekee James in a custom wine-red sheer corset dress with metallic sequin detailing and a structured metallic gele.

Let’s start with the dress. Veekee chose a floor-length, figure-hugging design featuring a sheer corset-style bodice covered in vertical rows of wine-red crystals. The sweetheart-inspired neckline extended into a high, embellished collar, while the long sheer sleeves featured rows of burgundy beads. The fitted skirt followed a mermaid silhouette, with sweeping patterns of gold sequins, wine-red embroidery and dusty-rose detailing running down to a subtle train.

Sheer corset bodice with vertical wine red crystal lines, illusion sweetheart neckline, high neck collar, and a wave-patterned gold sequin skirt.

Structural details of the sheer corset bodice, crystal neckband, and sequin wave skirt on Veekee James’ wedding guest dress.

And that gele! Veekee went for a tall, fan-pleated design in metallic champagne, giving her look even more height and making the headwrap a fashion moment of its own. She paired it with burgundy drop earrings, a structured gold woven box clutch and soft, neutral makeup that complemented the colours of her outfit.

Veekee James wearing a high-neck wine red crystal choker, sheer illusion corset bodice, and pleated metallic dusty rose gele.

Styling details of Veekee James’ high-neck crystal collar, sheer corset bodice, and pleated metallic gele.

Of course, Veekee knows her way around a corset. As the founder and creative director of her eponymous fashion label, she’s known for sculpted silhouettes, detailed beadwork and glamorous occasionwear. For Zlatan and Davita’s wedding, she brought those design elements into her own wardrobe, pairing a fitted, heavily embellished dress with a traditional gele.

What we particularly love is how the colours work together. The deep wine-red gives the dress its richness, while the champagne and gold details brighten the overall look. Even with the crystals, beading and high neckline, the accessories have their place, from the matching earrings to the gold clutch.

Veekee James posing in a wine-red corset gown with her husband Femi Atere standing behind her in an off-white Agbada.

Veekee James posing alongside her husband Femi Atere at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi’s wedding.

And if you’ve been looking for wedding guest inspiration, Veekee’s outfit offers a lovely styling idea: when your dress has this much detail around the neckline, you can leave out the necklace and let your earrings and gele do their thing. With her wine-red corset dress and metallic champagne headwrap, Veekee James gave us another beautiful take on Nigerian wedding guest fashion.

Veekee James in a wine-red sheer corset dress holding hands with her husband Femi Atere in an off-white Agbada and matching Fila cap.

Veekee James with her husband, Femi Atere, attending Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi’s traditional wedding ceremony. Femi wears an off-white Agbada set with embroidered front details and a matching Fila cap, while Veekee coordinates in a wine-red sheer corset dress and gold clutch bag.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram 

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