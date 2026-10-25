Veekee James’ Sheer Beaded Bodice Leads Wine-Red Fashion at Zlatan Ibile’s Wedding | See Photos

Veekee James at a party? Trust her to come dressed like the celebration has its own red carpet. And when it’s a Nigerian wedding, with good music, beautiful traditional outfits and guests who take their fashion very seriously, you already know she’s going to have some fun with her look.

Yesterday, Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, and his partner, Davita Omoniyi, celebrated their traditional wedding with family, friends and some familiar faces from the entertainment industry. Among the guests was Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James, who arrived in a gorgeous wine-red and champagne creation from her own fashion label. And between the sculpted corset, the beaded sleeves and that towering gele, there was so much to admire.

Let’s start with the dress. Veekee chose a floor-length, figure-hugging design featuring a sheer corset-style bodice covered in vertical rows of wine-red crystals. The sweetheart-inspired neckline extended into a high, embellished collar, while the long sheer sleeves featured rows of burgundy beads. The fitted skirt followed a mermaid silhouette, with sweeping patterns of gold sequins, wine-red embroidery and dusty-rose detailing running down to a subtle train.

And that gele! Veekee went for a tall, fan-pleated design in metallic champagne, giving her look even more height and making the headwrap a fashion moment of its own. She paired it with burgundy drop earrings, a structured gold woven box clutch and soft, neutral makeup that complemented the colours of her outfit.

Of course, Veekee knows her way around a corset. As the founder and creative director of her eponymous fashion label, she’s known for sculpted silhouettes, detailed beadwork and glamorous occasionwear. For Zlatan and Davita’s wedding, she brought those design elements into her own wardrobe, pairing a fitted, heavily embellished dress with a traditional gele.

What we particularly love is how the colours work together. The deep wine-red gives the dress its richness, while the champagne and gold details brighten the overall look. Even with the crystals, beading and high neckline, the accessories have their place, from the matching earrings to the gold clutch.

And if you’ve been looking for wedding guest inspiration, Veekee’s outfit offers a lovely styling idea: when your dress has this much detail around the neckline, you can leave out the necklace and let your earrings and gele do their thing. With her wine-red corset dress and metallic champagne headwrap, Veekee James gave us another beautiful take on Nigerian wedding guest fashion.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram