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A Royal Love Story! Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi's Edo Traditional Wedding Looks

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A Royal Love Story! Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi’s Edo Traditional Wedding Looks

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi celebrate their traditional wedding in Edo-inspired outfits, with the bride wearing a burgundy gown by Dova Bridals and the groom in an ivory look by Deji & Kola.
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Zlatan Ibile wearing a cream Deji & Kola robe holding hands with Davita Omoniyi in a burgundy Dova Bridals corseted gown for their Edo traditional wedding.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi holding hands during their Edo traditional wedding, styled by Goodnews Emmanuel Icon.

What a beautiful day for love! Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi are celebrating their traditional wedding today, and we’re starting the day with their beautiful first look. The Afrobeats star and his bride-to-be have chosen to honour Davita’s Edo heritage with coordinated traditional wedding attire, from her richly embellished burgundy gown to his regal ivory outfit. And there’s so much to love about the details.

For their first appearance, Zlatan, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, and Davita chose to honour her Edo heritage. And what better way to celebrate love than by showing up in outfits that tell a beautiful story about where you come from?

Zlatan Ibile wearing layered coral beads kissing Davita Omoniyi's hand during their Edo traditional wedding ceremony.

Zlatan Ibile kissing Davita Omoniyi’s hand in their custom Edo cultural attire, styled by Goodnews Emmanuel Icon.

Davita looked every inch the Edo bride in a custom burgundy gown by Dova Bridals. The corseted mermaid design featured a curved sweetheart neckline, sheer long sleeves and a sweeping side train. Red crystal beads formed beautiful lattice patterns across the gown, while her traditional Okuku braided crown and layers of coral necklaces completed the look. She also carried a black horsehair fly whisk, with a sheer crimson veil draped over her crown.

Davita Omoniyi wearing a burgundy corseted dress and Okuku crown seated on a red velvet gold throne surrounded by studio mist.

Davita Omoniyi as an Edo bride seated on a carved throne in a custom Dova Bridals gown.

And Zlatan? The groom was every bit as regal beside his bride. He wore a custom cream robe by Deji & Kola, topped with a textured ivory coat featuring hand-stitched red beadwork along the shoulders and hem. The red details tied his outfit beautifully to Davita’s, while layers of coral beads, an ivory ceremonial cap and a carved wooden staff completed his traditional look.

Zlatan Ibile standing with a carved dark wood staff wearing a cream Deji & Kola robe and ivory cap for his traditional wedding.

Zlatan Ibile wearing a custom Deji & Kola cream robe and layered coral beads for his traditional wedding.

Styled by Goodnews Emmanuel Icon, the couple posed against a warm ombré backdrop, with Zlatan seated on a carved gold throne beneath a tasseled umbrella. Between the coordinated outfits, the traditional accessories and the beautiful celebration of Davita’s Edo roots, their first wedding look is one we’ll be admiring for a while.

Zlatan Ibile holding a wooden staff seated on a gold throne beneath a tasseled umbrella next to Davita Omoniyi in Edo bridal attire.

Zlatan Ibile seated on a ceremonial throne beside Davita Omoniyi for their traditional wedding feature.

Davita Omoniyi wearing a sheer crimson tulle veil draped over an Edo Okuku braided crown with layered coral neckpieces.

Caption: Davita Omoniyi wearing a red sheer veil over her traditional Okuku crown for her wedding look.

Davita Omoniyi holding her long black hair extension while walking hand-in-hand with Zlatan Ibile in custom Edo traditional wedding outfits.

Davita Omoniyi in a burgundy Dova Bridals gown walking with Zlatan Ibile in a Deji & Kola outfit.

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Photo Credit: Zlatan Ibile/Instagram 

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