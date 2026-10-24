A Royal Love Story! Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi’s Edo Traditional Wedding Looks

What a beautiful day for love! Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi are celebrating their traditional wedding today, and we’re starting the day with their beautiful first look. The Afrobeats star and his bride-to-be have chosen to honour Davita’s Edo heritage with coordinated traditional wedding attire, from her richly embellished burgundy gown to his regal ivory outfit. And there’s so much to love about the details.

For their first appearance, Zlatan, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, and Davita chose to honour her Edo heritage. And what better way to celebrate love than by showing up in outfits that tell a beautiful story about where you come from?

Davita looked every inch the Edo bride in a custom burgundy gown by Dova Bridals. The corseted mermaid design featured a curved sweetheart neckline, sheer long sleeves and a sweeping side train. Red crystal beads formed beautiful lattice patterns across the gown, while her traditional Okuku braided crown and layers of coral necklaces completed the look. She also carried a black horsehair fly whisk, with a sheer crimson veil draped over her crown.

And Zlatan? The groom was every bit as regal beside his bride. He wore a custom cream robe by Deji & Kola, topped with a textured ivory coat featuring hand-stitched red beadwork along the shoulders and hem. The red details tied his outfit beautifully to Davita’s, while layers of coral beads, an ivory ceremonial cap and a carved wooden staff completed his traditional look.

Styled by Goodnews Emmanuel Icon, the couple posed against a warm ombré backdrop, with Zlatan seated on a carved gold throne beneath a tasseled umbrella. Between the coordinated outfits, the traditional accessories and the beautiful celebration of Davita’s Edo roots, their first wedding look is one we’ll be admiring for a while.