Before They Say “I Do”, See Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Can you hear the wedding bells? Something beautiful is happening in Zlatan Ibile’s world, and this time, it has nothing to do with a new song or music video. The Afrobeats star, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, is getting ready to celebrate his love for longtime partner Davita Omoniyi in a grand wedding ceremony on 24 October 2026. And while we’re still waiting to see what the couple have planned for their big day, their pre-wedding photographs are already giving us plenty to admire. From the gorgeous colour choices to the fashion and the sweet way they pose together, Zlatan and Davita are making the countdown to their wedding even more exciting.

The couple have been together for years and share two children. Davita, a UK-based media personality and entrepreneur, reportedly took on the Omoniyi surname following their private civil registry ceremony earlier this year. Now, with their wedding celebration approaching, they’re preparing to mark another chapter of their relationship surrounded by family and friends.

For their pre-wedding photographs, celebrity stylist Emmanuel Goodnews Icon brought together a lovely combination of pastel ice blue and blush pink against a rich teal studio backdrop. The colours worked beautifully together, with Davita’s gown and Zlatan’s tailored outfit offering two different takes on the same colour palette.

Davita wore a strapless mermaid gown by Lasosa By Pam Pam, featuring micro-pleating and ruching across the bodice. The fitted silhouette opened into a voluminous bubble-hem train made from bubblegum pink taffeta, giving the dress an interesting contrast of structure and volume. She completed her look with a high braided ponytail, glowing makeup, a classic tennis necklace and matching diamond jewellery.

Beside her, Zlatan wore a bespoke light blue two-piece suit by T.I Nathan. His jacket featured a structured mandarin collar and concealed button placket, paired with relaxed wide-leg trousers. Dark wire-frame glasses and black patent leather shoes completed his look, keeping the styling simple while allowing the tailoring and colour to take centre stage.

The rich teal backdrop made the soft colours of their outfits even more striking, while their poses brought a lovely sense of closeness to the portraits. With 24 October just around the corner, the couple have given us a beautiful first look at their wedding style, and we’re curious to see what they’ll wear when the celebrations begin.

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Photo Credit: Davita Omoniyi/Instagram