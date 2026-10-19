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Before They Say “I Do”, See Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos

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Before They Say “I Do”, See Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile and his partner, Davita Omoniyi, are set to celebrate their wedding on 24 October 2026. Their pre-wedding photos feature coordinated pastel looks, with Davita in a pink Lasosa By Pam Pam gown and Zlatan in a bespoke T.I Nathan suit.
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Zlatan Ibile touching foreheads with Davita Omoniyi highlighting diamond earrings and a tennis necklace with aquamarine accents.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi in an intimate pre-wedding portrait.

Can you hear the wedding bells?  Something beautiful is happening in Zlatan Ibile’s world, and this time, it has nothing to do with a new song or music video. The Afrobeats star, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, is getting ready to celebrate his love for longtime partner Davita Omoniyi in a grand wedding ceremony on 24 October 2026. And while we’re still waiting to see what the couple have planned for their big day, their pre-wedding photographs are already giving us plenty to admire. From the gorgeous colour choices to the fashion and the sweet way they pose together, Zlatan and Davita are making the countdown to their wedding even more exciting.

The couple have been together for years and share two children. Davita, a UK-based media personality and entrepreneur, reportedly took on the Omoniyi surname following their private civil registry ceremony earlier this year. Now, with their wedding celebration approaching, they’re preparing to mark another chapter of their relationship surrounded by family and friends.

Zlatan Ibile holding hands with Davita Omoniyi against a teal backdrop in pastel ice blue and blush pink outfits.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi posing together in pastel outfits for their official pre-wedding pictures.

For their pre-wedding photographs, celebrity stylist Emmanuel Goodnews Icon brought together a lovely combination of pastel ice blue and blush pink against a rich teal studio backdrop. The colours worked beautifully together, with Davita’s gown and Zlatan’s tailored outfit offering two different takes on the same colour palette.

Davita wore a strapless mermaid gown by Lasosa By Pam Pam, featuring micro-pleating and ruching across the bodice. The fitted silhouette opened into a voluminous bubble-hem train made from bubblegum pink taffeta, giving the dress an interesting contrast of structure and volume. She completed her look with a high braided ponytail, glowing makeup, a classic tennis necklace and matching diamond jewellery.

Davita Omoniyi posing in a strapless ice blue ruched gown with a pink bubblegum train against a teal backdrop.

Davita Omoniyi in a custom gown by Lasosa By Pam Pam styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon.

Beside her, Zlatan wore a bespoke light blue two-piece suit by T.I Nathan. His jacket featured a structured mandarin collar and concealed button placket, paired with relaxed wide-leg trousers. Dark wire-frame glasses and black patent leather shoes completed his look, keeping the styling simple while allowing the tailoring and colour to take centre stage.

Zlatan Ibile standing with hands clasped wearing a light blue mandarin collar suit by T.I Nathan against a teal background.

Zlatan Ibile styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon in a bespoke T.I Nathan suit

The rich teal backdrop made the soft colours of their outfits even more striking, while their poses brought a lovely sense of closeness to the portraits. With 24 October just around the corner, the couple have given us a beautiful first look at their wedding style, and we’re curious to see what they’ll wear when the celebrations begin.

Davita Omoniyi reclining on a tan leather bench in front of Zlatan Ibile against a teal backdrop.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi gearing up for their October 2026 wedding celebration.

Zlatan Ibile in a light blue T.I Nathan suit leaning against a white pillar beside Davita Omoniyi in a Lasosa By Pam Pam gown with pink puff sleeves.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi in their pre-wedding photoshoot ahead of their October 24 wedding ceremony.

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Photo Credit: Davita Omoniyi/Instagram

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