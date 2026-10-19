Nancy Isime, Uzor Arukwe, Martha Ehinome Orhiere & More Star in Loving Itohan | Watch Trailer

Remember when Nancy Isime announced she was stepping into the shoes of an executive producer for her very first feature film? Well, the moment is finally here, and we have our first real look at what she has been cooking up! The Nollywood favourite has unveiled the trailer for Loving Itohan, giving us a front-row seat to a drama packed with romance, secrets, and tough personal choices.

The story centres on Itohan, a woman caught in a web of emotional conflict and hidden truths that threaten to turn her world upside down. As unexpected situations force her to make tough choices between her heart and her reality, she has to navigate what love truly demands when secrets begin to surface.

Sharing the trailer, Nancy Isime could not contain her excitement over bringing the story to life:

It’s finally here! We’re excited to introduce you to our baby, Loving Itohan! After so much love, hard work, and dedication, we can finally share a little piece of this story with you. The official trailer is out, and we can’t wait for you to meet Itohan and fall in love with her story, just as we have.

Directed by Orobosa Ikponmwen and produced by Emmanuel Izuoba alongside Nancy Isime as executive producer, the feature drama stars Nancy Isime in the lead role, alongside Uzor Arukwe, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Dorathy Bachor, Chioma Nwosu, Obehi Aburime, and Grace Coker.

For everyone looking forward to catching this one on the big screen, Loving Itohan arrives in cinemas nationwide on 6 November 2026.

Watch the trailer below

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Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram