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Olamide Ehinfun-Adekunle Becomes Nigeria’s Youngest Female Senior Advocate of Nigeria at 40

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Olamide Ehinfun-Adekunle Becomes Nigeria’s Youngest Female Senior Advocate of Nigeria at 40

Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Ehinfun-Adekunle makes history as Nigeria’s youngest female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), achieving the prestigious rank at age 40.
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Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Ehinfun-Adekunle SAN wearing a full-bottomed legal wig, white bib collar, and black silk gown.

Judicial portrait of Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Ehinfun-Adekunle SAN, partner at Afe Babalola & Co., who made history as Nigeria’s youngest female Senior Advocate of Nigeria at the age of 40.

Nigeria’s legal landscape has witnessed a momentous record as Olamide Mojigbotoluwa EhinfunAdekunle joins the prestigious Inner Bar, officially becoming the youngest female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in history. Attaining the highly coveted Silk rank at the age of 40, the seasoned advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria has broken a long-standing ceiling, setting a inspiring milestone for women across the legal profession and beyond.

Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Ehinfun-Adekunle, MCIArb, is a distinguished partner at the renowned law firm Afe Babalola & Co. (Emmanuel Chambers). With a career spanning over 14 years of legal practice, she specialises in complex litigation, commercial dispute resolution, strategic legal advisory, and international arbitration.

Olamide Ehinfun-Adekunle SAN wearing a legal wig, white lace-cuffed gloves, and black silk robe with gold embroidery while seated.

Olamide Ehinfun-Adekunle SAN following her elevation as the youngest female Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Trade Law from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom. Before joining Afe Babalola & Co. as a Partner in September 2013, her professional experience included key positions at D. D. Dodo & Co. and the Nuhu Ribadu Campaign Organisation.

Her historic elevation to Senior Advocate of Nigeria—a position reserved for legal practitioners who have distinguished themselves through exceptional skill, professional integrity, and significant contributions to Nigerian jurisprudence—marks a defining moment in contemporary law. Taking on the rank at 40 years old, she stands out as the youngest female lawyer to achieve this honour in Nigeria, carving a clear path for future generations of female lawyers to aim for the highest levels of leadership in the country’s judiciary and private bar.

Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Ehinfun-Adekunle wearing the ceremonial Senior Advocate of Nigeria silk gown, gold lace trim, white collar, and full legal wig.

Olamide Mojigbotoluwa Ehinfun-Adekunle, Nigeria’s youngest female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Photo Credit: Olusegun Ehinfun/LinkedIn

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