Saskay Celebrates Master’s Degree From VUB Brussels School of Governance in Hertunba | See Photos

Who says you need a suit to celebrate a master’s degree? Saskay is marking a major academic milestone on her own terms, swapping the Western-style outfit she originally planned for a look rooted in heritage. The Big Brother Naija star, whose real name is Tsakute Ladi Jonah, has earned a Master of Arts (MA) in Global Security and Strategy from VUB Brussels School of Governance, and her graduation photos make room for both her academic achievement and a conversation about how we dress for success.

Reflecting on what the degree means to her, Saskay shared how studying a subject she has always been passionate about made the experience especially meaningful.

Master of Arts (MA) in Global Security and Strategy. I got to study something I’ve always been passionate about, and that makes this degree mean so much more to me. I’ve poured so much of myself into this journey that my diploma is basically my baby.

Her choice of outfit came about after her original plan fell through. Saskay had intended to wear a suit for the shoot, but her designer had an emergency and could not complete it in time. The change prompted her to reflect on why Western clothing is so often associated with academic achievement, and how graduation portraits can also celebrate cultural identity.

I had a suit planned for this shoot, but my designer had an emergency and couldn’t get it ready in time. Things took a different turn, and it got me thinking about how we’ve come to associate education with western clothing. There’s something beautiful about celebrating an academic milestone in a way that also reflects who we are and where we come from.

For the shoot, Saskay wore the Nola Kaftan by Hertunba, a flowing, 100% cotton design featuring motifs of palm trees, birds and dwellings. The motifs tell a metaphorical story of a small girl in a big village, with each illustration contributing to the larger narrative woven into the design. The kaftan featured a generous silhouette, fluid sleeves and an open drape, with its off-white and cream tones complemented by a chocolate brown silk veil.

She paired the kaftan with traditional-inspired facial art, including a triangle on her forehead, a line across the bridge of her nose and a vertical line extending from her lower lip to her chin. Oversized leaf-shaped gold drop earrings, a layered beaded gold necklace, thick gold cuffs, wide bangles and statement rings completed her look.

In some of the photographs, Saskay posed with a leather degree holder bearing her institution’s details, alongside stacks of books, bringing the academic celebration into the portraits.

With her MA in Global Security and Strategy now part of her story, Saskay’s graduation photographs celebrate her achievement while reflecting her decision to honour her identity and heritage through fashion.

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Photo Credit: Saskay/Instagram