Sophie Okonedo Is Serving Major Fashion Moments on the Clarissa Press Tour | See Photos

From feather-trimmed Dior to fringe, the British-Nigerian actress is making a case for fashion that feels as good as it looks.

Sophie Okonedo has always been one to watch on the red carpet and the Academy Award nominee has a knack for choosing looks that feel quietly dramatic. Her latest press tour for Clarissa is no exception.

From sweeping feathers and playful fringe to intricate embellishments, Okonedo has been embracing pieces that bring movement and dimension to streamlined silhouettes.

Ahead, we’re taking a closer look at some standout moments from her Clarissa press tour thus far.

Feathered Drama at Cannes

For the film’s Cannes Film Festival premiere, Okonedo wore a custom black Dior gown.

The dress featured an asymmetric neckline framed by delicate black feathers, which continued around the skirt and into the sweeping train. The feather detailing is part of the gown’s architecture, adding softness and movement to its otherwise structured shape.

Okonedo also switched up her cornrows for a new hair color and style, giving the look an unexpected beauty twist.

Old Hollywood Glamour With a Modern Twist

At the Magnum Cannes After Party she made a compelling case for this wonderful buttery champagne hue, stepping out in a figure-skimming satin gown paired with a lush faux-fur stole.

There’s something wonderfully old Hollywood about this look, but Okonedo gives it a distinctly modern sensibility. The softly structured neckline and fluid silhouette lend the dress an understated elegance, while the plush stole introduces an unexpected contrast that makes the entire ensemble feel considerably more interesting.

Her sculptural curls are another highlight, bringing an almost playful quality to an otherwise sophisticated look.

Fringe Benefits at the BAFTA Tea Party

At Sunday’s BAFTA Tea Party Q&A as part of the New York Film Festival celebrations, Okonedo returned to her signature cornrows and leaned into another texture-heavy moment, this time in a halter-neck dress from Luar’s Fall 2026 collection.

The elongated silhouette was deceptively simple, allowing the details to take center stage. Slashed embellishments and cascading fringe created plenty of movement without overwhelming the look.

Paired with Jimmy Choo Ixia pumps, the silhouette remained sleek, but the interplay of cutouts and fringe gave the ensemble a slightly rebellious edge.

A Lesson in Tactile Dressing From Chanel

For a press junket in Midtown Manhattan, Okonedo stepped out in a textured white look from Chanel’s Fall 2026 collection, and it might be her most daring outfit of the tour so far.

At first glance, the silhouette was relatively straightforward. Look closer, though, and the intricate surface detailing completely grabs you, gradually intensifying toward the hem.

Okonedo finished the look with a crocodile-effect Chanel clutch and oversized sunglasses, giving an otherwise polished ensemble a playful, almost eccentric finish.

The NYFF Beauty Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Barose (@nickbarose)

For Okonedo’s New York Film Festival appearance, makeup artist Nick Barose leaned into a beauty look he described as “flirty fringes with joyous red lips.”

For the complexion, Barose used Lisa Eldridge’s Seamless Skin Foundation in shade 22 and the new Luminist Concealer in shade 21 to create an even, natural-looking base. He added warmth and a fresh flush with the Velatura Balm Dewy Lip and Cheek Stick in Pomegranate Glace, while Elevated Glow Balm Concentrate in High-key Light brought a subtle radiance to the skin.

Barose used the Seamless Glide Eye Pencil in Black Treacle alongside shades from the Eyeshadow Palette in Vega, adding a touch of Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in Selene for dimension. Kitten Lash Mascara gave the lashes a fluttery finish and the new Kitten Brow Fluffy Hold and Flyaway Gel kept the brows polished.

Barose paired Enhance and Define Lip Pencil in Duchess with Rouge Experience lipstick in Ribbon for a rich, vibrant red that brought instant energy to the look.

It’s a beauty combination that feels especially right for Okonedo. The complexion is fresh, the eyes have just enough definition and the lipstick delivers the drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nell Kalonji (@nellkalonji)

A Golden Moment Courtesy of Prada at the BFI London Film Festival

Sophie Okonedo attended the Clarissa premiere at Vue West End during the BFI London Film Festival, wearing a yellow satin Prada gown that had all the makings of a standout red carpet moment.

Okonedo naturally gravitates towards unexpected details and pieces that might overwhelm someone else but somehow feel entirely natural on her. The colour is stunning against her skin, while the twisted neckline and open back, finished with a delicate bow, offer exactly the kind of thoughtful design details we love to see. From behind, it’s practically a different dress.

Another stunning look from the British-Nigerian star.

Credits:

All looks styled by Nell Kalonji

Cannes Look

Cannes Afterparty Look

NYFF Look: BAFTA Tea Party Q&A

NYFF Look: Press

BFI London Look