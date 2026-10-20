We Explored Uganda With ADCCE 2026, From Lake Victoria to Murchison Falls | See Photos

One minute, you’re dressed up for a beautiful dinner overlooking Lake Victoria. A few days later, you’re on a safari, watching wildlife in its natural habitat, cruising along the River Nile and getting an up-close view of one of Uganda’s most famous waterfalls. That’s how our trip to Uganda went, and we have so much to tell you.

We travelled to Uganda, popularly known as the Pearl of Africa, for the inaugural Africa Destination Celebrations Conference & Expo (ADCCE) 2026, held from 12 to 13 October at the Speke Resort Munyonyo Convention Centre in Kampala, with familiarisation trips following the conference.

The theme, Africa Unveils Events in the Wild, was an invitation to explore Africa’s potential as a destination for weddings, celebrations, luxury travel and unforgettable experiences. And after spending five days between Kampala and Murchison Falls National Park, we got to experience some of that potential ourselves.

Our BellaNaija crew consisted of Oluwadunsin Sanya, our Head of Editorial and Innovation, who also serves on ADCCE’s Board of Directors; Dorcas Anya, our Senior HR and Operations Associate; and me, Funmilola Sanya, Senior Content Associate.

First Stop: Lake Victoria, New Connections and a Dinner to Remember

Our ADCCE experience began right at the airport, where the team welcomed us warmly to Uganda. It was a lovely introduction to the trip, and we were ready to see what the days ahead had in store.

We settled into Speke Resort Munyonyo, the conference venue, where event planners, wedding professionals, hospitality experts, tourism operators and creatives from different parts of Africa and beyond had gathered to connect and share ideas.

Day one was all about business-to-business meetings, meeting industry professionals and exploring what the exhibitors had to offer. It was a great opportunity to make new connections and discover more about the possibilities for destination celebrations across Africa.

Then came lunch at Sunset Restaurant, overlooking Lake Victoria. I had a whole tilapia fish with sides, while some of my fellow delegates opted for chicken. With delicious food and that beautiful lake view, lunch was certainly a lovely way to spend the afternoon.

Later that evening, we gathered for the Sound of Africa Dinner. Dressed in smart-casual white, delegates had another opportunity to mingle, enjoy the music and dance. You know we weren’t going to travel all the way to Uganda and spend every evening sitting quietly.

Between the conversations, music and laughter, it was a lovely start to our ADCCE adventure.

Day Two: Big Conversations About Africa’s Celebration Industry

The second day brought us back to the conference venue for conversations about positioning Africa as a global destination for celebrations.

ADCCE founder Jackline Nanteza shared how attending a similar event had inspired her to believe that African event planners could one day come together to showcase the continent to the world.

The first panel explored selling Destination Africa to the global market and the challenges of attracting international events. Oruonye Kingsley Chimezie championed Africa as a destination for celebrations, while Farah Lodhi reminded attendees, “What I believe is that in events, nothing is impossible as long as you don’t give up.” Rahul Soman highlighted how photography and social media can bring Africa’s destinations closer to couples worldwide, while Carol Matibiri reflected on the influence of international destination marketing.

The second panel, “Uganda’s Event-Ready Hospitality Ecosystem,” moderated by Kemi Omeke, brought together representatives from NIRA, Uganda Tourism Board, Entikko Safari Lodge and UACII, alongside Frank Murangwa and Amos Wekesa, to discuss the partnerships needed to support events in Uganda.

By evening, it was time for the black-tie VIP Networking Dinner, rounding off the conference with more opportunities to connect before our adventure continued into the wild.

Next Stop: Murchison Falls National Park

After the conference, we joined the familiarisation trip to Murchison Falls National Park. Getting there meant a long road trip from Kampala, filled with conversations, music courtesy of our DJ, Dorcas, laughter and Uganda’s changing scenery.

We stayed at Entikko Safari Lodge, a beautiful retreat surrounded by nature. The food was another highlight, with so much to eat between our outings. Then came the safari the next morning. We spotted lions, giraffes, elephants, buffaloes and antelopes roaming the park. On our boat ride along the River Nile, we saw hippos and crocodiles in the water, offering us an even closer look at Uganda’s wildlife.

Of course, we also visited Murchison Falls, often described as the world’s most powerful waterfall. Here, the River Nile squeezes through a gorge roughly seven metres wide before plunging about 43 metres. Seeing the rushing water and hearing its thunderous sound in person was an unforgettable experience.

Between the wildlife, the breathtaking scenery and the delicious meals at Entikko, our Uganda adventure gave us plenty of memories to take home.

One of my favourite parts of this trip was getting to experience Uganda with Oluwadunsin and Dorcas.

Of course, we travelled for work, and ADCCE gave us the opportunity to meet professionals, learn about the destination celebrations industry and discover what different African businesses are creating.

But there was also room to have fun together. We danced, laughed, explored new places, enjoyed the scenery and shared experiences that we’ll probably still be talking about long after returning home.

And that’s one thing I appreciated about the structure of ADCCE 2026. The conference introduced us to the possibilities within Africa’s celebration and hospitality industries, while the familiarisation trip allowed us to see a destination beyond its meeting rooms and event venues.

Uganda showed us its lakeside hospitality, its natural landscapes, its wildlife and some of the experiences that could make it an exciting choice for travellers and event organisers looking for something different.

Until Next Time, Uganda!

ADCCE 2026 brought together professionals with a shared interest in how Africa can welcome the world for celebrations, weddings, conferences and travel experiences. From the business conversations at Speke Resort Munyonyo to the adventures at Murchison Falls, the five-day experience gave us a lot to think about and even more to remember.

We arrived in Uganda for a conference and left with new connections, fresh ideas, plenty of photographs and some wonderful travel memories.

And if there’s one thing this trip has done, it’s given us even more reasons to explore Africa.