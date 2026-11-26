What will it take to make credit more accessible to African businesses and individuals? At the fourth edition of Africa Credit Expo (ACE) 2026, stakeholders across financial services, technology, policy, investment and entrepreneurship examined the role of reliable credit information, financial inclusion and collaboration in expanding access to capital.



Powered by CreditRegistry and supported by Afreximbank, the Expo was held on Friday, 13 November 2026, at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Main Auditorium, University of Lagos. Themed “Reimagining Africa’s Credit Economy: Unlocking Capital, Trust and Opportunity,” the event provided a platform for conversations on the systems, innovations and partnerships shaping the future of credit across the continent.



Building Trust and Expanding Access to Capital



Discussions at the Expo explored the role of credible credit information in building trust between lenders and borrowers. Reliable data enables financial institutions to assess risk more effectively and make informed lending decisions, while individuals and businesses with established credit histories are better positioned to demonstrate their credit worthiness.



The conversations also considered the financing constraints facing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Despite their contribution to employment and economic activity, many small businesses continue to encounter barriers to affordable financing. Improving access to relevant financial products and strengthening credit information systems remain important to addressing these gaps.



Technology, Financial Inclusion and the Next Generation



Digital innovation and data intelligence featured prominently in discussions about the future of credit. Alternative credit assessment approaches have the potential to broaden access for individuals and businesses with limited formal credit histories. However, the expansion of digital financial services must be accompanied by responsible lending practices, consumer protection and transparency.



The Expo also placed attention on young people through student-focused sessions and discussions on financial literacy. These conversations connected access to credit with the need for individuals to understand financial management, borrowing and long-term wealth creation.



This focus reflects the February 2026 memorandum of understanding between CreditRegistry and the University of Lagos, through its Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre (ESDC), to integrate the Africa Consumer Credit Academy (ACCA) curriculum into the Centre’s programmes. The initiative is intended to strengthen financial literacy through learning opportunities, mentorship, certification and engagement with industry.

Collaboration as a Driver of Economic Opportunity



A stronger credit ecosystem requires collaboration among financial institutions, fintech companies, regulators, investors, businesses and development organisations. Each has a role to play in improving access to reliable information, developing relevant financial solutions and building confidence in the credit system.



Emphasising the importance of collective action, Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, Managing Director/CEO, CreditRegistry, noted that “No single institution can reimagine Africa’s credit economy alone,” highlighting the need for lenders, regulators, policymakers and innovators to work together in advancing the sector.



Afreximbank’s position as the Expo’s founding sponsor also reflects the connection between financial infrastructure, trade and enterprise development, particularly as African economies seek to expand opportunities for businesses across the continent.

The discussions at ACE 2026 underscored that expanding access to credit across Africa will require more than the availability of capital. Reliable credit information, financial literacy, responsible innovation and collaboration among financial institutions, businesses, policymakers and technology providers will all be critical to building a more inclusive and trusted credit ecosystem.



Commenting on the significance of the Expo, Mirabel Emma Aleladia, CEO and Lead Strategist, M.Inc PR, said,

“Africa’s evolving credit economy requires sustained engagement among the organisations, institutions and innovators shaping the financial services landscape. Platforms such as ACE provide an important opportunity to exchange perspectives, examine emerging developments and strengthen the relationships that can contribute to progress across the sector. For M.Inc PR, being part of these conversations also reinforces the importance of understanding the industries and business environments which our clients operate.”

M.Inc PR served as the official media partner for the Expo, supporting media visibility for the event and its conversations on the future of Africa’s credit economy. The partnership reflects the agency’s commitment to staying informed about developments across business and financial services, and understanding the issues shaping the organisations and audiences it serves.



Through platforms such as ACE, M.Inc continues to broaden its industry perspective and remain connected to conversations influencing Africa’s evolving business landscape.

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