In a powerful demonstration of its commitment to Africa’s digital and economic future, Zenith Bank has concluded Zecathon 6.0, its flagship startup competition and innovation program. Executed by Beyond Limits Global as its implementation partner, the competition deployed a staggering ₦190 Million in non-equity capital across three strategic tracks, reinforcing its position as a critical launchpad for the continent’s tech ecosystem.

​A Holistic Investment in The Innovation Pipeline

This year’s event drew thousands of applications across Africa and introduced a wider, more inclusive format. The competition successfully spanned the entire innovation pipeline—from brilliant secondary school students testing their first ideas to seasoned developers building advanced AI architectures, and growth-stage startups ready to scale their market footprints.

​In her welcome remarks at the 2026 Zenith Bank Tech Fair, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, said:

“The next generation of global AI champions can and should come from Africa. This is why the Zecathon sits at the heart of this Tech Fair. It is our search for Africa’s most promising innovators, across every sector, and our commitment is to support them with capital, mentorship and incubation.”

Echoing this commitment, Lanre Oladimeji, General Manager at Zenith Bank & MD of Finopay, noted the strategic necessity of the platform.

“The financial services sector thrives on continuous evolution. The solutions presented across these tracks—from inclusive voice-first banking to digital procurement platforms—are the exact kind of robust, user-centric technologies that will shape the next generation of our digital economy.”



​“Zecathon 6.0 represents a deliberate investment in the depth and long-term potential of Africa’s innovation ecosystem. Beyond creating a platform for showcasing ideas, it is about strengthening the connections between talent, technology, entrepreneurship and industry, and creating pathways for innovation to translate into tangible economic and social value. Ultimately, the ambition is to build an ecosystem where innovation can thrive, businesses can grow and solutions can create lasting impact,” said Fikun Aluko, Innovation Expert and Co-lead of the Zecathon 6.0 Program.

Expanding on the program’s design and execution, Daniel Iyiola, Program Manager at Beyond Limits Global, said:

“Zecathon 6.0 was designed around a deliberate approach to engaging innovation at different stages of development. The Startup Pitch Competition challenged growth-stage businesses to demonstrate commercial traction, market relevance and the capacity to scale. The Innovation Hackathon placed emphasis on applied problem-solving, technical execution and the development of working solutions to real-world challenges, while the Future Innovators Challenge created an avenue for senior secondary school students to engage with technology, creativity and innovation from an early stage. Bringing these distinct pathways together allowed the program to recognise established innovation, test emerging solutions and nurture the next generation of talent.”

​Startup Pitch Competition: Accelerating Growth-Stage Ventures

The Startup Pitch Competition saw fierce competition among 21 semi-finalists drawn from a pool of 1,609 African applicants. The ₦90 million prize pool for this track was led by Cutstruct Technology Limited, which secured ₦35 million for an innovative digital procurement platform seamlessly connecting developers, contractors, and financiers in the construction sector.

​The top five was completed by ventures demonstrating high-impact solutions across key economic sectors: Sproutly (₦20 million) for a financial infrastructure platform helping schools manage operations and fee payments; PharmaRun (₦15 million) for a technology-powered network ensuring last-mile medication access; AUI BRAND (₦10 million) for locally manufactured, deep-tech medical equipment aimed at reducing newborn mortality; and ProDevs (₦10 million) for an AI-powered HR platform streamlining global hiring.

​Innovation Hackathon: Engineering the Future of Finance

Bringing an unprecedented level of technical rigor to the event, the Innovation Hackathon tasked developers with solving complex banking challenges. Twenty shortlisted teams out of 1,213 applicants participated in an intense three-day, in-person coding sprint.



​The ₦90 million hackathon prize pool was topped by Team Solo, winning ₦35 million for engineering a highly inclusive banking application featuring customizable voice and sign-language modes for diverse accessibility needs. 10x Brains secured ₦20 million for an instant fraud-prevention verification layer, and Rumour Hunters won ₦15 million for an AI-driven transaction diagnostic platform. Òmìnira (₦10 million) and Team Avera (₦10 million) were also rewarded for pioneering a voice-first accessibility tool with sonar selfies and building an autonomous AI incident laboratory, respectively.

Future Innovators Challenge: Empowering the Next Generation

Ensuring the pipeline of future talent remains robust, the Future Innovators Challenge tasked senior secondary school students with developing community-driven solutions. Following an intensive three-day design-thinking bootcamp and final showcase, three brilliant schools emerged victorious from a pool of 114 applications, sharing a ₦10 million prize pool.

Caleb British International School, Lagos, emerged as the overall winner, claiming ₦5 million for ReLearn, a technology-enabled textbook recovery platform giving unused books a second life. Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, secured second place (₦3 million) for SabiCare, a gamified platform teaching life-saving first aid through story-based simulations. Regina Pacis International Secondary School, Onitsha, came third (₦2 million) for FireHearts, an IoT-powered safety system designed to detect dangerous gas leaks and prevent household fires.

Beyond the Capital: Building Sustainable Enterprises

To ensure these solutions transition from competition winners to sustainable, market-ready enterprises, the top teams from the Hackathon and Business Pitch tracks will undergo a rigorous two-week development program. This post-event accelerator is designed to complement their financial backing with executive leadership training, ecosystem networking, and technical refinement.

For more updates, visit and follow @zenithbankplc and @the_beyondlimits on social media.





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