Cardi B‘s latest fashion moment comes with a lovely Nigerian connection, and we have two designers to celebrate! The rapper is the newest cover star of Billboard Canada, following her recognition as the inaugural Global Woman of the Year at the 2026 Billboard Canada Women in Music ceremony in Toronto on 24 November 2026. For the accompanying editorial, her longtime creative collaborator Kollin Carter worked with photographer AB+DM Studio to put together a series of looks, including two gorgeous creations from Nigerian fashion houses Weiz Dhurm Franklyn and Sevon Dejana. And BNers, both designers brought something very different to the spread.

First up is a sculptural blue mermaid gown by Abelia Anaba Franklyn, the creative mind behind Weiz Dhurm Franklyn. The design comes from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection, The Remembering (Ncheta), which draws inspiration from the artistry of ancient Igbo-Ukwu bronze works. Its fitted silhouette is covered in painterly blue textures across the bodice and hips, while an exaggerated organza ruffle frames the neckline and reappears at the hem. The layered, feather-like finish gives the gown an almost sculptural quality, making it a particularly interesting interpretation of the collection’s inspiration.

Then comes Sevon Dejana, with a two-piece couture creation from the label’s Out of Body Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Cardi wears a structured, high-neck jacket with long sleeves and a matching skirt, both covered in intricate gold, red and wine-coloured crystals. Three-dimensional crimson floral details add another layer to the design, while a towering floral headpiece completes the look. Set against a lush botanical backdrop, the entire styling leans into the collection’s dramatic, otherworldly direction.

Of course, there’s more to Cardi’s Billboard Canada cover story than the fashion. The Grammy-winning rapper also gets candid about life as a mother of four, working through self-doubt and making history with her sold-out Little Miss Drama arena tour across North America. Looking back on a year that has included the release of her chart-topping second album, Am I the Drama?, and new business ventures, she tells the magazine that the past twelve months have reminded her of who she is.