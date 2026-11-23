Whenever a green dress code lands in your inbox for an upcoming wedding or celebration, the goal is always making the colour feel fresh and flattering rather than predictable. Nollywood star and filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe just gave us the sweetest blueprint for how to wear green lace for asoebi without letting heavy fabric wear you.

The secret to nailing monochrome green for asoebi is mixing your shades and textures so you avoid one flat block of colour from head to toe. Mercy’s gown pairs a smooth, velvety olive corset—complete with visible boning and a central trail of beaded leaf appliqués—with a heavily beaded mermaid skirt in the same olive family.

Keeping the bodice matte while the skirt sparkles lets the silhouette breathe, and crowning the outfit with a lighter, marbled sage headtie (gele) brightens up the face far better than a dark green wrap ever could. When taking your own green lace to the tailor, borrow her structural tricks: an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline with 3D floral cutouts draws the eye upward, while a diagonal beaded sash-peplum along one hip creates curves without adding bulk around your waist.

As for how to accessorise a green monochrome outfit, skip the usual all-gold default and bring in a rich contrast colour. Olive and sage sit right opposite red on the colour wheel, which is why Mercy’s gold jewellery set with dark red stones, crescent red crystal clutch, and glossy red nails pop so well against the green. Paired with warm golden-bronze eyeshadow and a glossy nude-brown lip, the whole look feels balanced, celebratory, and ready for any guest list.

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Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe Adeoti/Instagram