My name is Mary Akinwola. I’m a physiotherapist, a strategy consultant, a healthcare entrepreneur, and I recently graduated from the University of Oxford with a distinction in Health Service Improvement and Evaluation.

I have probably said that last part a hundred times since getting my results, and honestly, I don’t think I’m tired of saying it yet. Haha!

One thing about me is that I like to be involved. I am sometimes curious about things that have absolutely nothing to do with what I’m supposed to be doing, and I genuinely enjoy working with people. I like organising things, bringing people together, and seeing an idea move forward to get accomplished. So I have known that going to Oxford was never going to be just about getting a master’s degree.

Let me explain how I ended up there.

I studied Physiotherapy at the University of Ibadan, where I graduated with First-Class Honours. During my undergraduate years, I was involved in quite a lot outside academics: student leadership, journalism, research, community health programmes and advocacy.

My involvement in community health exposed me to how differently people experience healthcare depending on where they live, what they can afford and what information they have access to.

I loved being a physiotherapist, and that allowed me to interrogate questions that went beyond individual patient care. Why do some people receive good healthcare while others struggle to access even basic services? How do we make healthcare more affordable? What role can technology play? And why do some seemingly good healthcare programmes struggle to produce lasting change?

Eventually, I realised I wanted to study and work in a field that constantly seeks to improve health systems.

I researched different programmes across the US and UK, hoping to study at institutions that have international audiences where I could build a diverse perspective in health. I came across the MSc in Health Service Improvement and Evaluation at the University of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Medicine. It aligned with many of my interests, so I applied.

I also needed a scholarship because, quite frankly, I couldn’t afford Oxford. It was a humbling and affirming process. I was awarded scholarships such as the Chevening Scholarship and two Oxford-based scholarships. I still feel fortunate to have received and chosen the Mastercard Foundation-Africa Oxford Initiative Scholarship, which fully funded my studies.

I am deeply grateful for that opportunity.

Now, I think it’s important to say that I was very excited about the academic programme. I wanted to understand healthcare systems better, learn new research methods and become more effective at designing and evaluating healthcare services.

However, I was also very excited about everything else. I was going to be at Oxford! There were going to be people from different countries, lectures, events, societies, research opportunities, interesting conversations, and all sorts of things I didn’t even know existed yet.

I wanted to experience as much of it as possible.

One of the first things I realised was how much to learn from other people. My classmates came from different professional and geographical backgrounds, and our conversations were often as interesting as the lectures themselves.

Someone would describe how healthcare worked in their country, and I’d realise that something I had always assumed was normal was actually quite specific to my own experience. Or we’d discuss a health systems problem, and someone would approach it in a way I hadn’t considered.

I loved that.

I also found the academic programme quite demanding when we were introduced to unfamiliar methods or theories. There were times when I had to sit with an idea for a while before it made sense, but I enjoyed being challenged, and I had wonderful classmates and teachers to learn from. The lectures and lecturers were very interactive and creative in their approach to imparting knowledge. I am still inspired by their methods and hope to collaborate with the program someday.

Outside the classroom, I did what I usually do: I found things to get involved in.

I became Class Representative for my cohort, worked on consulting projects with the University of Oxford’s Making a Difference Program and the Oxford Strategy Group, joined the Skoll Centre Impact Lab, and attended the Skoll World Forum.

I participated in the BCG-Oxford Africa Case Competition, where my team emerged as first runner-up. I presented research at academic conferences, received a presentation prize, and helped lead an Innovation Seed Fund programme which supported 4 African teams with funding and readiness support.

Gleaning from the creative approach applied in my lectures, I also co-organised a simulation workshop marking the tenth anniversary of the Africa Oxford Initiative with some of my closest friends (Amina, Farida and Lydia).

Sometimes, I had several commitments happening around the same period, and I had to figure out how to make everything work. I had to up time management and I also learned to say no in many cases.

I genuinely enjoyed everything I did. I wasn’t doing these things just to have something to put on my CV. I liked the people I was meeting, the problems we were trying to solve, and the opportunity to try my hand at different things. The funniest part is that, towards the end of the programme, my classmates and teaching staff voted me “Extracurricular Legend.” I laughed so much when I got up to collect the award. Apparently, I had developed a reputation for being involved in everything. Naija no dey carry last sha. 😂

I think what made my time at Oxford special, though, was the people. I met some wonderfully brilliant, generous and interesting people. I had conversations that made me question things I’d always believed, and others that were just completely unserious. I built friendships that I really hope will last for years. I felt comfortable expressing myself, asking questions, trying new things and sometimes just admitting that I didn’t know something.

When you spend a lot of time working towards particular goals, it can be easy to think about your life in terms of what you need to achieve next. Get the degree. Secure the opportunity. Build the company. Make the next move.

I am still very ambitious, and I don’t think that’s going to change, but I also really enjoyed being where I was. I enjoyed learning simply because something was interesting. I enjoyed discovering new places, meeting people, spending time with my friends and participating in activities that had nothing to do with my career.

It felt like such a complete year, and then I graduated with a distinction!

I was so happy. I had worked hard academically, and it was wonderful to see that reflected in my results, but I was also proud that I had made so much of the wider experience.

Someone described Oxford as the most flower-like season, and I know that’s a slightly unusual description, but it really is how I feel. I bloomed, really.

My family has been happy about the graduation, and that means a lot to me. My mum is a physiotherapist, and she has been an enormous influence on my life. Growing up, I watched her work very hard to provide for my siblings and me and ensure we received a good education. She made considerable sacrifices, and I am very grateful to her.

I sometimes think about the little girl who followed her mum to work and spent hours reading whatever medical books she could find. I don’t think she would have predicted this particular chapter of her life.

I am grateful to the Mastercard Foundation, the Africa Oxford Initiative, my lecturers, my friends, St Peter’s College, my mentors and everyone who helped make my Oxford experience what it was.

I am excited about working with organisations that drive change, especially in healthcare and excited about Rehabify Health, the company I’m building to make rehabilitation and recovery care more accessible across Africa.

My experiences as a physiotherapist showed me how much people need appropriate support to recover from pain, injuries and other health conditions. Oxford helped me think more intellectually about how we could develop and evaluate better systems to deliver that care. I want to bring those experiences together and continue building solutions that make a difference.

I also want to keep doing the things that made my Oxford year so wonderful: remaining curious, trying new things, meeting people and making room for experiences I haven’t necessarily planned.

If there’s anything I would tell someone who is hoping to pursue an opportunity like this, it’s that you should absolutely do it and prepare well, but please, don’t become so consumed by the next achievement that you forget to enjoy the experiences you’re having along the way.

Make friends, ask questions, try something unfamiliar, be willing to change your mind and give yourself room to discover new things about who you are.

I don’t know exactly what the next few years will bring, but I’m excited to find out.

For now, I am very thankful​​ to God. Once again, I am Mary Akinwola, and I work on healthcare transformation, especially how we use technology and innovative delivery models to improve access, quality and affordability. I also lead Rehabify Health, where we are building solutions to scale rehabilitation across Africa.

Oxford MSc. Distinction and, apparently, Extracurricular Legend. Not bad at all! 😂❤️