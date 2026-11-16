Here Are Six Simple Ways to Prepare for the New Year

In less than 50 days, 2026 will be over. In January, a new year and Christmas that seemed like a long time away are now around the corner. Once Christmas is over, everyone begins to prepare for the new year and write down things they hope to achieve in 2027. As there will be people moving on to new adventures, getting married, moving homes and countries, starting a new job, there will be people who arrive in the new year with no fully shaped plan. Essentially, it is not because they are clueless or fail to prepare for new adventures; sometimes you just don’t have plans. You just don’t know what to expect in the coming year.

As it is popularly known, “He who fails to prepare, prepares to fail.” That only works in schools where, when you don’t prepare for examinations, you might fail. In life, the logic might not exactly apply. You can prepare and still fail; you might not prepare at all and still win.

Yet, it is still important to prepare, just for the sake of it; just because you can and you should. Now, preparation in this context is not a grand master plan. It is not some motivational kit that will prepare you for success in 2027. The preparation here is the simple things that you can do to be ready for a new year. Sometimes, 9-5 workers have no idea what they’ll do at work, but they sure know they have to get ready and prepare for work. Even na just one email dem go send throughout the day, they have to prepare for work. That could be applied here too.

What are the simple ways you can prepare for the new year?

Clean your house

Whether you live alone or still at your parents’, you never know how cleaning and rearranging your house can prepare you for the coming year. Even if you sweep your house daily, rearranging your furniture, moving things around, and changing the general look of your house can build emotional preparation. It also gives your house a different look, unfamiliar to what you’re familiar with. Human beings evolve, and while the phrase “new year, new me” always sounds cliché, it can be true. We are not who we were many years ago.

Also, whether you work from home or in an office, give your working environment a little attention.

Reconnect with people

Adulthood is a full-time job folded into other full-time jobs. We get so caught up in its web and cycle that we forget to check on people important to us. December is the best time to reconnect with people adulthood might have kept you from properly connecting with. Call your friends. Call your family members. Arrange a visit or have a proper conversation with an old friend. Call people for the sake of calling.

Review your finances and your year

Money is important. The amount of money one has in the bank account at the end of the year can define how big one dreams or expects the coming year to be. As the year winds down, it is the best time to reflect on how the year has been personally, professionally and financially. Check your subscriptions. Cancel services you no longer use.

Make a list of things you enjoyed this year. Not just achievements, but experiences, people, books, places and little moments that made you happy. Reflect on the moments from the year, good and bad, your wins, your losses, big or small, your earnings and expenditure and the consequences of your decisions. These reflections will prepare you for the new year.

Settle outstanding responsibilities

Think about the little things you’ve been postponing. Perhaps you need to renew an important document, address a health issue, fix a leaking tap, update your CV, return something you borrowed or finally resolve an issue you’ve been avoiding. This is for me as much as it is for you. You don’t have to enter January with every problem solved, but attending to some of these things can make the transition into a new year easier.

Clear out your wardrobe

You probably have clothes you haven’t worn in two years, shoes you no longer like and bags that have been hung for many years. This is a good time to sort through them. Give away clothes that are still in good condition but no longer fit you, repair the ones that need fixing and identify those you genuinely need. Decluttering the wardrobe is like letting no longer needs to be in your life, what you need to shed off as you emerge into a new year.

Most importantly, rest

Take a break. Sleep. Spend time with people you love. Watch your favourite films. Allow yourself to do absolutely nothing for a while. You don’t want to enter January already exhausted from trying to make December count. You sef don try.