Wunmi Adelusi: Why Are We Still Hiding That We Use AI?

Not long ago, I finished a piece of writing I was proud of — my thoughts, my argument, my structure. I had used an AI tool to help tighten the grammar and smooth the flow. And then, before sharing it, I went hunting through the text to delete every long dash. Why? Because the em dash has become the internet’s favourite “tell” that AI was involved. I was, quite literally, editing my work to hide a tool I had every right to use.

When I caught myself doing it, I had to laugh. And then I had to ask: why the shame?

It turns out I am not alone. Across a study spanning 47 countries, 57% of employees admit to concealing how they use AI at work. The reasons are almost entirely about reputation. In one recent survey of 5,000 desk workers, nearly half said they worried about appearing less capable or less competent, and a third feared they would simply look lazy. We are using the tools, and quietly scrubbing the fingerprints.

There is even a quiet hypocrisy to it. Another survey says out of 7,200 adults, 46% said they would not disclose AI’s role in their own work while the remaining 54% said other people should.

I had assumed this reticence was a particularly African trait. In my own experience, my colleagues in DC and Europe — my manager included — are refreshingly matter-of-fact about it. In one meeting recently, when asked to find a specific document in a shared folder, my manager cheerfully said he’d just let AI search it rather than disturb anyone’s work. Someone joked about his “secret agent,” and we all laughed. It was open, unbothered, upfront. I had concluded that we, of African descent, were simply more conservative, more inclined to glorify the heavy lifting, to wear “I stayed up all night doing it myself” as a badge of honour.

But the research corrected me. This isn’t cultural; it’s universal. Employees across the US, UK, Europe, Latin America, Japan and Australia hide their AI use at strikingly similar rates. Even leadership does it. In some studies, managers conceal their AI use more than junior staff do.

So perhaps the real question is why do we treat AI-assisted work as less credible than work done the hard way?

I’ve even heard of recruiters downgrading CVs that look AI-generated, penalising the polish itself. But surely the more useful question is whether the substance behind it is real. A candidate who used a tool to sharpen how they present genuine experience hasn’t cheated; they’ve shown resourcefulness. The due diligence should be on verifying the claims, not on detecting the dashes. Screening out the tell, rather than testing the truth, risks rejecting capable people for the crime of being efficient.

Because when you think about it, the logic is backwards. Using AI well is not a shortcut that replaces thinking; it is a skill that reveals it. You cannot get something excellent out of these tools without putting something substantial in. A vague mind produces vague prompts and vague results. Some of the people I am most impressed by at work are often the ones who prompt AI brilliantly, who feed it sharp, well-framed inputs and get back something genuinely useful. That is not a sign they did less work, but that they thought clearly about what they wanted.

So how do we move from hiding to owning? A few things I am learning to practise:

Disclose simply, without apology. A lecturer in my doctoral programme put it well: “Even when you use AI only to refine, add a brief note that the ideas and perspectives are mine; AI assisted with structure, editing or grammar.” It isn’t an apology. It’s integrity. It marks clearly where your thinking ends, and the tool begins.

Own the thinking, not just the output. The credibility of your work rests on the judgement behind it. Be able to explain your argument, defend your choices, and stand behind every claim, whether or not a tool helped you polish it. AI should sharpen your voice, not replace it.

Use it to do more, not to do less. The goal isn’t to offload the work; it’s to free yourself for higher-value thinking. When AI handles the search, the first draft, the formatting, you have more room for the judgment only you can bring.

Keep your discretion. Not every tool is safe for every input. Be thoughtful about what you feed into AI, confidential or proprietary information deserves real care. Owning your AI use also means using it responsibly.

Finally, stop scrubbing the fingerprints. When I use AI to strengthen my work, I will say so, without feeling it makes me look less intelligent, less hardworking, or less capable. Because knowing how to use a powerful tool well, and being honest about it, is exactly the kind of judgement the future of work will reward.

So tell me, what has your experience been? Do you own up to it, or quietly scrub the fingerprints too?

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