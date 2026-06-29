Wunmi Adelusi: How to Know When It’s Time to Switch Jobs or Careers

In an article, I made the case that consistency, left unexamined, can quietly become your greatest limitation. My point was to mention that the goal is not just to be consistent, but to be consistently growing. What happens when you discover that the path you’ve been walking (diligently, faithfully, consistently) is not the one you actually want to be on? Or that the destination you were heading toward doesn’t look the way you imagined when you finally get close enough to see it clearly?

We are in the middle of the year. Performance reviews are beginning. Mid-year reflections are underway. One question many people are beginning to ask themselves is this: Am I on the right path? It is a harder question than it seems. Because sometimes it is not that you have failed, it is that you have succeeded at something you have outgrown.

The Fear of Starting Over

One of the heaviest things about this realisation is what comes right after asking the question: the fear. The fear that you are too far in to turn back. That starting again means losing everything you have built. That people will question the pivot. That you will have to explain yourself. So instead of pivoting, many people endure. They stay, perform and slowly, quietly, they shrink. If you’re in this cycle, we should talk.

Survival Does Not Belong to the Strongest

We often assume that survival belongs to the strongest. But, according to Charles Darwin’s observation, it was never about strength; it was about adaptability. In the animal kingdom, it is not the largest predator that outlasts every shift in environment. It is the species that can adjust its diet, its habitat and its behaviour when conditions change.

The dinosaurs dominated for over 150 million years. They were bigger, stronger, more established than anything around them. And yet, when the environment shifted, it was the smaller, more adaptable mammals that endured. Not because they were more powerful, but because they were more responsive.

Your career is no different. The question is not whether you are the most qualified, the most experienced, or the most established in your field. It is whether you are adaptable enough to grow when the terrain changes. And terrain always changes. A mid-year realisation that you are on the wrong path is a signal. The ones who thrive are not those who never face disruption; they are those who know how to respond to it.

You Are Not Starting from Scratch

Before anything else, shift the frame. You are not starting from zero. You are starting with capital, experience, relationships, pattern recognition, domain knowledge, and a set of transferable skills that do not disappear because your title or sector changes.

In today’s world, artificial intelligence is rapidly replacing cognitive tasks; what remains distinctly human is character and the ability to read a room and build trust, which is precisely what travels with you through every transition. It is your most durable asset. And unlike technical skills, it compounds over time.

Preparing Your Mind for the Pivot

The mind is the first and greatest battlefield when it comes to change. How you enter a transition will largely determine what you are able to extract from it.

A few things worth holding onto:

It is never too late to pivot. The best time to change direction is when you know you need to. The second-best time is right now.

Do not judge the instinct to change as failure. Recognising misalignment is wisdom. It means you have grown enough to see the gap between where you are and where you are meant to be.

Growth is not always linear. A sideways move, a step back, a detour, these are not derailments. Often, they are recalibrations. The most interesting career paths rarely move in straight lines.

Invest in learning. Before you leap, build a bridge. A certification, a course, intentional reading in the new space — these signal seriousness to others, and accelerate your own credibility.

Explore volunteering. Beyond the networking opportunity, there is something that service does to the human spirit. It reconnects you to purpose at a time when purpose may feel blurry. And purpose is often the clearest compass during a pivot.

Sit with the discomfort. On the other side of real growth is almost always a season that feels uncertain. That discomfort is not a sign you have made the wrong choice. It is often a sign you have made a courageous one.

In essence, seasons change. So do humans. The question is whether you will respond to the changes deliberately or wait for them to decide for you.

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Featured Image by Sora Shimazaki for Pexels.