Wunmi Adelusi: How One Event Still Echoes in My Life

As we step into the final quarter of the year, our calendars begin to fill up with conferences, summits and meetings of every kind, from UNGA80 to the upcoming World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, the WIMBIZ Annual Conference, and even the “Preparing for 2026” series. But I always wonder how one chooses the events to attend.

Meanwhile, I’ve heard people share stories of conferences they attended 20 or 30 years ago, and how a single moment in those gatherings became a turning point for their lives. At first, I wondered how one meeting could hold so much power. Then I heard a wise man say that “The true impact of a meeting is not what happens during the event, but what happens in your life after it ends.”

That reminded me of one of the most monumental meetings I’ve ever attended.

April 29, 2017. I had just become a new mum. My first child was barely a month old. I was navigating sleepless nights, diaper changes and the newness of motherhood when I stumbled on a post on Instagram. Omilola Oshikoya, a woman I deeply admired from afar, was launching her book The Richer Woman in Abuja. The ticket cost ₦15,000, and at that time, it felt like a stretch. But something inside me said, “Go.” So, I did. Alone.

It wasn’t a massive conference hall filled with thousands. No, this was different. It was intimate. Sitting there, I felt like I was surrounded by older sisters who were pulling me up with their words. I didn’t know any of the speakers. I didn’t take a single photo. I didn’t exchange contacts. I wasn’t there to “network.” I was there to learn. To soak in the stories. And I did.

One phrase from Omilola stuck with me, which she is known for: Do it afraid.

That message alone was worth every naira of that registration fee. But the story didn’t end there.

After the event, I reached out to three of the women speakers personally to pitch. I simply followed up with the words that had resonated most with me, shared my reflections, and asked thoughtful questions.

Two of those women, Chiomah Momah, an executive at Guinness Nigeria today and Bola Adefila, the founder of a leading Nigerian fashion brand, Iredire, became big sisters who have been part of my journey for years.

Recently, eight years later, I reconnected with the lady who had moderated that 2017 event. Back then, I was blown away by her brilliance. This time, our paths crossed through work. When I introduced myself, reminding her of that April 2017 meeting, her face lit up. She remembered. We both smiled, realising how full circle that moment had become. Some meetings don’t just end; they continue to echo through your life.

So, what lessons can we take from this?

True networking is long-term. It’s not about collecting as many contacts as possible. It’s about genuine connections that grow with time. Quality over quantity. One deep connection can be more impactful than 50 shallow ones. Be driven by growth, not proximity. Don’t attend events just because “everyone is going.” Choose the ones aligned with your journey, values or season of life.

Follow up intentionally. A thoughtful message about what resonated with you shows you were listening and that you value the person’s time. Sometimes the right time to step out is when you’re most unsure; do it afraid. Invest in yourself, even when it stretches you. That ₦15,000 ticket was an investment, not an expense. The return was priceless relationships and a shifted mindset. Some seeds take years to bloom. That introduction, eight years later, was proof that impact doesn’t always happen immediately.

As we all weigh the invitations filling our inboxes this season, attend the ones that will stretch you, connect you and speak to your season. Sometimes, the most transformative gatherings are not the biggest or the most glamorous; they are the ones where your spirit whispers: This is where you need to be. Because, truly, the real impact of a meeting begins after the meeting ends.