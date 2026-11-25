Two of Nigeria’s foremost independent publishers, Masobe Books and Narrative Landscape Press, have announced a collaboration to bring Narrative Landscape’s titles to the Masobe App. The partnership marks a significant milestone for African literature, bringing some of the continent’s most celebrated literary works to a single, dedicated reading platform.

Under the agreement, readers using the Masobe App, which was launched on 23rd March 2026, will soon be able to discover, purchase, and read titles from Narrative Landscape’s distinguished list alongside the existing Masobe Books catalogue. The integration brings together two complementary publishing houses whose lists have helped define contemporary Nigerian writing over the past decade, and represents one of the most ambitious cross-publisher digital initiatives in the African literary space to date.

The collaboration is announced to address some of the most persistent challenges facing African readers and writers: discoverability, affordability and accessibility. By consolidating two of the country’s most respected catalogues onto a single, locally built platform, the partnership ensures African readers at home and across the diaspora can access a richer, deeper library of homegrown stories without the friction of fragmented distribution channels.

“This collaboration is a statement of intent. African writing deserves world-class infrastructure, and by bringing Narrative Landscape’s exceptional catalogue onto the Masobe App, we are building exactly that. Together, we are creating a home where the best of our stories can live, be discovered, and be read,” said Othuke Ominiabohs, the Chief Executive Officer for Masobe Books.

Narrative Landscape Press’s Managing Director, Eghosa Imasuen, said, “We have long believed that the future of African publishing depends on collaboration, not competition. Partnering with Masobe Books to make our titles available on the Masobe App means our authors will reach more readers, on a platform built with African readers at its core. This is a proud moment for everyone who believes in the power of our stories.”

From the rollout date, Masobe App users can expect a phased introduction of Narrative Landscape titles spanning literary fiction, narrative non-fiction, romance, fantasy, contemporary fiction, among others. The expanded library will include works from a roster of acclaimed authors who have shaped the recent literary landscape in Nigeria and beyond, including Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chimeka Garricks, Yejide Kilanko, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Chibundo Onuzo and Fatima Bala.

The Masobe App, available on iOS and Android, has rapidly established itself as a leading destination for African literature, offering features tailored to local readers, including ebook, paperback and audiobook access; flexible payment options; reading goals and streaks; social networking, curated reading lists, and seamless mobile access. The addition of Narrative Landscape’s catalogue significantly deepens the platform’s offering and reinforces its position as a central hub for African stories.