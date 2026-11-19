When the 2027 Grammy nominations dropped earlier this week, one name sat right at the top of the entire board: Raye. Out of every artist in the running for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, she has the highest Grammy nominations this year with 11 nods, putting her ahead of Rosalía on nine.

If you have been watching her rise over the past few years, seeing her command this much spotlight on music’s biggest stage feels well earned, especially for readers following global talent with Ghanaian roots through her mother’s side of the family. Her reaction online captured just how surreal the moment felt, writing on Instagram: “WHAT IS HAPPENING WHAT IS HAPPENING 11 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS INCLUDING ALBUM OF THE YEAR MY HEARTTTTT CANNOT EVEN FATHOM, MY HEARTTTTTTTT ” before following up with a simple “can’t stop crying .”

In case you are still catching up on her story, Raye was born Rachel Keen in London to a Ghanaian-Swiss mother and an English father, and she has spent years building a reputation as a sharp songwriter, vocalist, and arranger who refuses to stay boxed into one sound.

Many listeners first got to know her through chart-topping collaborations and pop hooks before she parted ways with her former major label to release music independently, taking full creative control of her catalogue and storytelling. That independent leap paid off massively—her album This Music May Contain Hope topped the UK chart in March 2026 and won the 2026 Mercury Prize in October, turning her into one of the most talked-about voices in music.

Her 11 nominations for 2027 stretch right across her artistry, from songwriting and performance to arrangement, visuals, and full-length projects. This Music May Contain Hope is competing in both Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while her hit “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!“—which reached UK No. 1 in January 2026—is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

She also earned nods for “Click Clack Symphony” alongside Hans Zimmer in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals, and Best Music Video, plus “Life Boat” in Best Dance Pop Recording, “I Hate the Way I Look Today” in Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, and a Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nod.