Think about the Nigerian films and series you have watched recently, the ones that kept you glued to your screen, had you talking about the storyline long after the credits rolled or recommending them to everyone you know. While the actors are often the faces you remember first, there is someone behind the camera whose creative choices help bring those stories to life: the director.

From interpreting the script and guiding actors to shaping how each scene looks, sounds and unfolds, directors influence almost every part of what ends up on screen. As Nollywood grows in ambition, production quality and global reach, the filmmakers steering these projects are becoming just as central to the industry’s story as the stars in front of the lens. Some have spent decades bringing Nigerian literature and history to the screen, while others are earning international acclaim or crossing over from music videos into feature films. Here are five Nollywood directors whose work is worth knowing.

Tunde Kelani

Start with Tunde Kelani if you want to see where modern Nigerian cinema found its literary and cultural roots. Trained at the London Film School after cutting his teeth in photography and television, the Mainframe Films founder has spent decades turning Nigerian literature, stage plays, and history into lasting screen works.

Titles like Ti Oluwa Nile, Koseegbe, O Le Ku, Saworoide, Thunderbolt: Magun, The Narrow Path, Maami, Dazzling Mirage, Ayinla, and Cordelia show how wide his range goes. Across years of festivals and awards, Kelani has collected major honours for his craft, and his adaptation Cordelia earned him a Best Director nomination at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Akinola Davies Jr.

Few directors have linked global festival stages with homegrown Nollywood triumphs quite like Akinola Davies Jr. After his short film Lizard won the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, he co-wrote and directed his feature debut My Father’s Shadow alongside his brother Wale Davies.

The drama made history in 2025 as the first Nigerian film selected for the Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival, picking up a Special Mention for the Caméra d’Or before winning Best Director at the British Independent Film Awards and Breakthrough Director at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. His momentum rolled straight into 2026 with a BAFTA win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, followed by Best Director and Best Overall Movie wins at the 2026 AMVCAs.

Kemi Adetiba

Before crossing into cinema and streaming, Kemi Adetiba built a reputation directing memorable music videos for artists including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Banky W.

On the big screen, she shattered box-office records with The Wedding Party and followed up with the crime drama King of Boys, its sequel King of Boys: The Return of the King, and the series To Kill a Monkey. Her sharp pacing, bold casting, and distinct visual style have kept her in the spotlight across platforms such as The Headies, the City People Entertainment Awards, and the AMVCAs.

Daniel Etim Effiong

Many movie lovers know Daniel Etim Effiong first as a familiar leading man across Nollywood films and streaming hits, yet his work behind the camera is just as central to his career.

Having studied filmmaking at AFDA in South Africa and gained experience on shorts and television episodes, he stepped into feature directing with the thriller The Herd. That debut brought him Best Director and Best Debut Feature Film by a Director nominations at the 2026 Africa Movie Academy Awards, while The Herd collected three AMAA trophies and earned nine AMVCA nominations, including Best Director.

Dammy Twitch

Known for years for directing visually bold music videos for stars like Davido, Burna Boy, and Omah Lay, Dammy Twitch (Apampa Oluwadamilola Owolabi) made his feature film directing debut in May 2026 with the romantic comedy Call of My Life.

Led by Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Yaw Bunting alongside Zubby Michael, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, and Broda Shaggi, the film crossed ₦900 million at the Nigerian box office to become one of the highest-grossing Nollywood releases of 2026, while also winning the Favourite Feature Narrative Audience Award at the 2026 BlackStar Film Festival. Bringing his instincts for framing, colour, and pacing from music visuals into narrative cinema, he has quickly become a fresh voice movie fans are keeping a close eye on.