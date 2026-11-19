How else could Grand Theft Auto VI begin than with Nigerian artists featured in the music lineup of the biggest video game release of the year? As players around the world finally step into Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated open-world action-adventure title, Burna Boy, Asake, and Seyi Vibez are making sure Nigerian music is front and centre on the virtual streets of Vice City and the wider state of Leonida.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) officially arrives today, Thursday, 19 November 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, ending a 13-year wait since Grand Theft Auto V first hit consoles. Developed and published by Rockstar Games, the open-world action-adventure game follows dual protagonists Jason and Lucia across the sun-soaked, neon-lit state of Leonida—a fictional take on Florida that brings players back to Vice City in the franchise’s largest map yet. Music has always been at the heart of the Grand Theft Auto universe, where players tune into curated in-game radio stations while driving or walking around town, and this sixth instalment takes African soundscapes seriously.

At the centre of the Nigerian presence is AfroBank FM, a dedicated African music radio station inside Grand Theft Auto VI that is co-hosted by Grammy winner Burna Boy—credited on-air simply as Burna—alongside British DJ and producer Palms Trax, who goes by Palmsy. Curated to spotlight everything from 20th-century African classics to contemporary Afrobeats, amapiano, and 3-step, the station features Asake’s 2022 hit “Joha” from his debut album Mr Money With The Vibe, as well as “Giza“, the 2023 collaboration between Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez from Burna Boy’s seventh studio album I Told Them…. Alongside those tracks, Burna Boy also appears on the game’s official companion soundtrack album, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, with his original song “Bigger” sitting on a 34-track roster that includes Travis Scott, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala, and Lana Del Rey.

The African representation on AfroBank FM stretches beyond Nigeria too, sharing airwaves with Ghanaian highlife legends Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor on “Gye Wani” and South African stars DJ Lag, Robot Boii, and Kamo Mphela on “Shay’sana“. With players able to listen to Leonida’s terrestrial radio stations both in vehicles and on foot through in-game headphones, millions of gamers worldwide are now cruising through Vice City with Burna Boy on the mic and Asake and Seyi Vibez on heavy rotation.