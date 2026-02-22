Connect with us

Wale Davies & Akinola Davies Jr. Win First BAFTA Outstanding Debut for "My Father's Shadow"

British-Nigerian Actress Wunmi Mosaku Wins BAFTA Best Supporting Actress for "Sinners"

The First in My Bloodline Trend Featuring Nigerian Women That Is Stopping People Mid Scroll

FaddotheGreat Confirmed as Guinness World Record Holder for 50-Hour Marathon!

How Benedict Umeozor Earned a Perfect 5.00 CGPA at the University of Lagos

Mercy Eke Earns Her MBA from the University of Sunderland in London

Guinness World Records Confirms Tesglam's 146-Hour Makeup Marathon in Lagos

Ugo Ugochukwu Wins Big! The 18-Year-Old Is Your 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Champion

TikToker Khaby Lame Sells Company in $975 Million Deal: AI Twins and New Wealth

Hilda Baci Starts 2026 with Another Guinness World Record and She's Now a Three-Time Holder

Akinola Davies Jr. has won the 2026 BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for his masterpiece, ‘My Father’s Shadow.’ As the first Nigerian film ever selected for Cannes’ Official Selection, this semi-autobiographical drama set in 1993 Lagos is the year’s most celebrated debut.
Photo Credit: Akinola Davies Jr/Instagram

It is a monumental night for the culture! British-Nigerian filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr. has just officially nabbed the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer at the 2026 ceremony in London for his debut film, “My Father’s Shadow.”

This victory is the cherry on top of a historic run for the film, which already broke the internet last year as the first-ever Nigerian film to land a spot in the Cannes Film Festival’s Official Selection (Un Certain Regard).

The “Naija takeover” didn’t stop there, though. Akinola joins fellow British-Nigerian star Wunmi Mosaku, who also had a massive night, winning Best Supporting Actress for her powerhouse performance as Annie in the supernatural thriller, “Sinners.” This marks a special milestone for Wunmi, as it is her second BAFTA win following her 2021 TV award for “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” she also famously earned a Leading Actress nomination in 2021 for the horror-hit “His House.

For those who haven’t caught the buzz yet, “My Father’s Shadow” is a beautifully raw story set during the 1993 Nigerian election crisis. It stars the incredible Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as a father who takes his two young sons, played by real-life brothers Chibuike Marvellous Egbo and Godwin Egbo, on a life-changing day trip through the vibrant streets of Lagos.

Akinola famously insisted on shooting entirely on location in Lagos and Ibadan to capture that authentic Nigerian energy, and seeing that vision rewarded alongside a veteran like Wunmi Mosaku proves that Nigerian excellence is officially the main event in global cinema right now.

