Wale Davies & Akinola Davies Jr. Win First BAFTA Outstanding Debut for “My Father’s Shadow”

It is a monumental night for the culture! British-Nigerian filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr. has just officially nabbed the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer at the 2026 ceremony in London for his debut film, “My Father’s Shadow.”

This victory is the cherry on top of a historic run for the film, which already broke the internet last year as the first-ever Nigerian film to land a spot in the Cannes Film Festival’s Official Selection (Un Certain Regard).

The “Naija takeover” didn’t stop there, though. Akinola joins fellow British-Nigerian star Wunmi Mosaku, who also had a massive night, winning Best Supporting Actress for her powerhouse performance as Annie in the supernatural thriller, “Sinners.” This marks a special milestone for Wunmi, as it is her second BAFTA win following her 2021 TV award for “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” she also famously earned a Leading Actress nomination in 2021 for the horror-hit “His House.”

For those who haven’t caught the buzz yet, “My Father’s Shadow” is a beautifully raw story set during the 1993 Nigerian election crisis. It stars the incredible Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as a father who takes his two young sons, played by real-life brothers Chibuike Marvellous Egbo and Godwin Egbo, on a life-changing day trip through the vibrant streets of Lagos.

Akinola famously insisted on shooting entirely on location in Lagos and Ibadan to capture that authentic Nigerian energy, and seeing that vision rewarded alongside a veteran like Wunmi Mosaku proves that Nigerian excellence is officially the main event in global cinema right now.