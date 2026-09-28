Hilda Baci Turned Up in Peach and Burgundy for Her Sister Princess’ Wedding | See Photos

When your younger sister is getting married, what do you do? You go all out to slay, of course. And we mean from head to toe, because when it comes to a big Nigerian wedding, there is no such thing as doing the bare minimum.

Guinness World Record-breaking chef, restaurateur and media personality Hilda Baci understood that expectation when her younger sister, Princess, walked down the aisle. With a soft peach and bronze-gold colour palette setting the tone for the wedding’s Aso-Ebi, Hilda had a warm colour story to work with, and she took it all the way.

For her look, Hilda collaborated with fashion brand Dorhann, while celebrity stylist Emmanuel Goodnews Icon handled the overall image direction for the day. The finished creation was a fitted peach corseted dress built over a sheer base, detailed with lattice bugle beads and micro-sequins.

The off-the-shoulder neckline formed a scalloped wave trimmed with deep wine-red beadwork, while burgundy floral appliqué travelled across the bodice, waist and lower hip. The skirt hugged her hips with draped gathering before falling into a straight, floor-length silhouette.

Hilda kept the rest of her accessories within the same palette, pairing the dress with a tall peach pleated headtie and a deep wine-red satin clutch. A delicate diamond necklace, cluster drop earrings, a gold watch and silver-strapped heels completed the look.

Of course, Hilda was not the only guest who followed the peach brief. Designer Veekee James and content creator Tomike Adeoye also arrived in coordinated peach looks, giving us another perspective on the wedding’s Aso-Ebi. Veekee described their styling direction as “Vintage Nigerian Glamour”.

The duo wore matching peach sequin lace two-piece sets, each featuring a blouse and fitted skirt. Their bronze-gold head ties added strong structural contrast, tied into wide, structured folds over the soft peach lace.

Veekee finished her outfit with gold pumps, a statement gold neckpiece and a traditional hand fan, while Tomike opted for a compact gold clutch and understated jewellery, rounding off a memorable showing for the occasion.

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Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram