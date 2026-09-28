Connect with us

Style

Hilda Baci Turned Up in Peach and Burgundy for Her Sister Princess’ Wedding | See Photos

Music Scoop Style

These Photos of Omah Lay & Chlöe Bailey Show Just How Good They Look Together in “Company”

Beauty Look Nollywood Scoop Style

Colour, Denim and Aso-Oke: The Women of Black Market Turned Up for the Historic Premiere

Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Paired a Sky-Blue Tunic With a Pleated Chevron Skirt on Big Brother Naija

Scoop Style

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye Gave Us Vintage Nigerian Glamour in Peach & Bronze-Gold

Scoop Style

Omowunmi Dada Wore Turquoise & Black to the Black Market Guinness World Record Premiere

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Hilda Baci’s Birthday Party Look? A Beaded White Mini With Damilola by Her Side

Scoop Style

Denola Grey’s Onalaja SS27 Look Is All Chocolate Brown, Sequins and Fringe

Scoop Style

Tems Pairs Cream Faux Fur With Black Cargo Trousers at Burberry’s SS27 Show

Scoop Style

Three Times Bonang Matheba Has Worn Nigerian Designers

Style

Hilda Baci Turned Up in Peach and Burgundy for Her Sister Princess’ Wedding | See Photos

Hilda Baci attends her sister Princess’s wedding in a custom peach corseted Dorhann dress featuring burgundy floral appliqués, styled alongside guests Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye.
Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hilda Baci posing in a peach bugle-beaded corseted dress with burgundy embroidery and a draped hip skirt near a potted palm tree.

Hilda Baci showcases the draped silhouette of her Dorhann peach and burgundy embroidered aso-ebi dress.

When your younger sister is getting married, what do you do? You go all out to slay, of course. And we mean from head to toe, because when it comes to a big Nigerian wedding, there is no such thing as doing the bare minimum.

Guinness World Record-breaking chef, restaurateur and media personality Hilda Baci understood that expectation when her younger sister, Princess, walked down the aisle. With a soft peach and bronze-gold colour palette setting the tone for the wedding’s Aso-Ebi, Hilda had a warm colour story to work with, and she took it all the way.

For her look, Hilda collaborated with fashion brand Dorhann, while celebrity stylist Emmanuel Goodnews Icon handled the overall image direction for the day. The finished creation was a fitted peach corseted dress built over a sheer base, detailed with lattice bugle beads and micro-sequins.

Hilda Baci smiling in a peach corseted lace dress with a deep wine red satin clutch bag in hand against an arched window backdrop.

Hilda Baci captured mid-pose holding a structured wine red satin clutch. Her Dorhann peach corseted dress features burgundy floral appliqué detailing, off-the-shoulder scalloped wave necklines, bugle bead lattice work, and a tall structured peach head tie .

The off-the-shoulder neckline formed a scalloped wave trimmed with deep wine-red beadwork, while burgundy floral appliqué travelled across the bodice, waist and lower hip. The skirt hugged her hips with draped gathering before falling into a straight, floor-length silhouette.

Hilda kept the rest of her accessories within the same palette, pairing the dress with a tall peach pleated headtie and a deep wine-red satin clutch. A delicate diamond necklace, cluster drop earrings, a gold watch and silver-strapped heels completed the look.

Hilda Baci displaying a delicate silver necklace, cluster drop earrings, a wine red beaded scalloped neckline, and burgundy floral embroidery on her peach corset dress.

Detail view of the wine red beaded scalloped neckline, burgundy floral appliqués, and diamond jewellery worn by Hilda Baci.

Of course, Hilda was not the only guest who followed the peach brief. Designer Veekee James and content creator Tomike Adeoye also arrived in coordinated peach looks, giving us another perspective on the wedding’s Aso-Ebi. Veekee described their styling direction as “Vintage Nigerian Glamour”.

The duo wore matching peach sequin lace two-piece sets, each featuring a blouse and fitted skirt. Their bronze-gold head ties added strong structural contrast, tied into wide, structured folds over the soft peach lace.

Veekee finished her outfit with gold pumps, a statement gold neckpiece and a traditional hand fan, while Tomike opted for a compact gold clutch and understated jewellery, rounding off a memorable showing for the occasion.

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye posing in knee-length peach lace blouse and skirt sets with bronze-gold structural headties and woven fans

Veekee James and Tomike Adeoye serving wedding guest style inspiration in matching peach lace sets and bronze-gold headties.

Hilda Baci wearing a peach corseted lace dress by Dorhann with burgundy floral appliqués, a scalloped off-the-shoulder neckline, a tall pleated gele, and holding a wine red satin clutch.

Hilda Baci styled in a peach Dorhann corseted lace dress with burgundy floral embroidery for her sister Princess’s wedding

Hilda Baci posing in a peach bugle-beaded corseted dress with burgundy embroidery and a draped hip skirt near a potted palm tree.

Hilda Baci showcases the draped silhouette of her Dorhann peach and burgundy embroidered aso-ebi dress.

***
Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php