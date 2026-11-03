LagosFashionWeek2026: Personal Style Is Alive and Well – Just Ask Ifeoma Odogwu

From runway shows to intimate presentations and the week’s most stylish gatherings, the fashion editor and creative consultant made a case for directional dressing with oodles of personality.

Ifeoma Odogwu, better known as Hyperfashun, is easily one of the best dressed women in Lagos, and arguably on the continent and per usual her Lagos Fashion Week style is peerless.

A familiar face in Nigeria’s fashion industry, the former Genevieve Magazine fashion editor, stylist to stars such as Toke Makinwa and more, the creative consultant has spent years working with designers, discovering emerging talent and helping shape the visual language of Nigerian fashion. So, naturally, when Lagos Fashion Week comes around, we’re just as interested in what she’s wearing as we are in what she’s watching.

From the bustling Lagos Fashion Week tents at Federal Palace Hotel to a packed calendar of offsite presentations and fashion events across the city, Odogwu embraced the occasion with a wardrobe that made getting dressed part of the experience.

At the tents, she joined the fashion crowd for presentations by Y’Wande, NYA The Label, E.S.O by Liman and FIA Factory, taking in some of the exciting design talent shaping the season.

But as anyone familiar with Lagos Fashion Week knows, the shows have evolved. Some of the week’s most interesting moments happen elsewhere, and Odogwu’s itinerary reflected just how much the city’s fashion calendar has expanded.

She made the rounds at presentations by Jewel Jemila, The Ladymaker, Rendoll, Kilentar, Onalaja and Orange Culture, and made time for the social side of fashion week, too, including the Made By Us pop-up at Melrose Loft and Tiffany Amber’s Breakfast Club.

What makes Odogwu particularly interesting to watch is the perspective she brings to personal style. As someone whose career has been built around fashion imagery, designers and creative expression, her wardrobe offers another way of engaging with the industry she’s helped champion.

Ifeoma has a certain clarity in her style and an unmatched point of view, something that’s often lacking in the sameness of our Instagram-driven world. Her style reminds us that what makes personal style compelling is individuality, curiosity and a willingness to have fun with fashion.

Scroll through for a closer look at Ifeoma Odogwu’s Lagos Fashion Week wardrobe, from the runway tents to the events around town.

Romantic vibes in @jeweljemila. Happy to be back in Lagos for another exciting season of @lagosfashionweekofficial.

Day 1 of prancing around included the Jewel Jemilia anniversary show, then made a dash before the doors at @atafo__ closed, then to @ejiroamostafiri and finally ended at the official Heineken and Lagos fashion week press cocktail. Phew! And we are only just getting started!!

At Tiffany Amber

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It was such an honour to be invited to the breakfast club with Tiffany Amber. To start the day with so many beautiful and inspiring women all in one space felt so special! Thank you @tiffanyamberng @folake_c for hosting us!

Heading to the Ladymaker Presentation

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My look to the @ladymaker presentation and yes, it’s still my birthday!! Thank you all for all your sweet messages calls and gifts. My favourite thing about getting older is definitely embracing all my imperfections! ❤️

Purse- @dotltd

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At the Made by Us VIP PopUp Preview

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Attended the VIP preview of ‘Made by Us’ the super chic Pop-up by @themelroseloft and @beautyhutafrica hosted by @iamdodos .

It was so lovely to expereince brands like @itslabalaba@daezofficial mairachamp @bibiere@kkasaofficial@oloricosmetics

and more. The pop up starts today and runs till Saturday! Location is VI Sleek studio just across from Silverbird Galleria. Enjoy!!

At the Onalaja show in Moofa

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Glamorous, refined, artisanal, super-chic all describe @onalajaofficial SS27 collection! What a delight! #lagosfashionweek

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At the Orange Culture Show in Cute Saint

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Sights and Sounds from THE IN-BETWEEN @orangecultureng pre-fall 2026. Congrats Dearest Bayo @theorangenerd you continue to leave me in awe!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

I’m wearing @cutesaint.ng

At the Kilentar Show in Y’Wande Lagos

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The glamour at @kilentar was a sight to behold! What a stunning collection! Congrats @michelleta_ ! And thank you @glambrandagency for having me!

#lagosfashionweek #lagosfashion

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Heading to the tents for the JZO show

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Last night’s look to the @jzo_ng show! I love love looooove this brand for their elegant, chic and polished silhouettes while still being rooted in culture and heritage!! This new collection has my heart! Congrats to the designers for yet another brilliant showing!

#lagosfashionweek#SS27

At Rendoll in Moofa Studio

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All the beautiful scenes from @rendollofficial SS27. Congrats @reniabina for such a chic showing!! #rendoll #lagosfashionweek

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At the tents for FIA Factory, Y’Wande Lagos, Eso By Liman & Nya The Label

Brought some FIA to the tents!! Thank you so much Funke, Ijeoma, Abby and the entire team @thefiafactory for your point of view which is so necessary and so fun!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Also thank you for loving me!!

Purse of my dreams- @malikostudios#lagosfashionweek