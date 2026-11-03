For the Girls, For Our Health: The Active Circle x Zephans & Co. Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month With The Girls’ Club

Breast Cancer Awareness Month ended on the most vibrant, empowering note in Lagos! The Active Circle, powered by contemporary fashion brand Zephans & Co., brought together fabulous women from all walks of life for The Girls’ Club – a dreamy, pink-hued wellness wonderland created to celebrate womanhood while championing critical conversations around breast health. The morning kicked off on a high-energy note with a beginner-friendly Pilates session led by top instructor Dammy Olufowobi, proving that movement can be both joyful and deeply rewarding. Adhering to the chic Pretty in Pink dress code, attendees transformed the studio into an editorial runway of blush and beauty.

Beyond the movement and aesthetic moments, the heart of the event was an intimate “Breast Talk” session delivered by Dr. Omolola Salako – widely known as The People’s Oncologist. Dr. Salako unpacked the importance of early detection, self-examinations, and practical steps for proactive health, making the conversation feel personal, approachable, and empowering. Chisom Okuguni, Convener of The Active Circle, shared that the initiative was designed to equip women with the knowledge and community support needed to prioritize their well-being every single day.

The wellness morning provided an opportunity for the ladies to interact and share experiences, connect on a deeper level, all while learning to care for their breast health. Proudly supported by BellaNaija, The Girls’ Club proved that when women come together for movement, health, and community, magic happens.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Girls Club