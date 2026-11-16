The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2026 AWIEF Awards.

Launched in 2017, the prestigious annual AWIEF Awards recognise, honour and celebrate outstanding women entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders across various industry sectors for their achievements and contributions to Africa’s inclusive economic growth and development.

The 2026 awards ceremony and gala dinner took place on 11 November 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) as part of the AWIEF2026 Conference, which convened over 600 entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, policymakers, development partners, and key stakeholders from across Africa and beyond.

Following a highly competitive nominations process, this year’s winners represent an inspiring range of industries and African markets, reflecting the breadth of entrepreneurial talent, innovation, and impact across the continent.

The 2026 awards recognised outstanding achievements across seven categories, including emerging entrepreneurial leaders, agricultural innovators, technology pioneers, creative visionaries, and individuals driving meaningful social impact.

The Male Ally Award, introduced in 2026, recognises the important role of men in advancing women’s economic empowerment and championing greater inclusion and gender equality.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honours an exceptional female leader whose decades of leadership, entrepreneurship, and public service have contributed significantly to Africa’s economic, social, and institutional development while paving the way for future generations of women leaders.

2026 AWIEF AWARDS WINNERS

WOMAN TO WATCH AWARD

Faith Nafula – Founder & CEO, Solar Spark Energy, Kenya

AGRI AWARD

Joyce Rugano – CEO, Ecorich Solutions, Kenya

IMPACT FOR GOOD AWARD

Echo Nomsa VanderWal – Executive Director, The Luke Commission, Eswatini

CREATIVE VISIONARY AWARD

Renuka Methil – Managing Editor, Forbes Africa, South Africa

TECH PIONEER AWARD

Quinter Ochieng – Founder & CEO, Chargebyte Africa, Kenya

MALE ALLY AWARD

John de Wit – Small Enterprise Foundation (SEF), South Africa

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Mary Okelo – P & M Investment, Kenya

Celebrating Excellence and Inspiring the Next Generation

The AWIEF Awards remain an important platform for recognising the individuals shaping Africa’s entrepreneurial and innovation landscape. Beyond celebrating individual achievements, the awards highlight the importance of entrepreneurship, inclusive leadership, innovation, and collaboration in driving sustainable economic growth across the continent.

AWIEF congratulates all the 2026 winners and celebrates their outstanding contributions to Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

For more information and media enquiries:

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.awieforum.org

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF)

