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MSS Celebrates 20 Years of Industry Leadership, Unveils New Brand Identity and Future Growth Vision

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Nigeria’s leading event technology company, Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS), has  marked two decades of pioneering innovation, industry transformation and excellence with  a landmark gala held on Thursday, October 8, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos. 

The event, themed The Art of Experience, brought together an influential gathering of  business leaders, government officials, industry stakeholders, clients, partners and friends  of the brand to celebrate a company whose innovations have helped shape the modern  events landscape in Nigeria. 

For 20 years, MSS has remained at the forefront of event technology, delivering the sound,  visuals, staging and technical expertise behind some of Nigeria’s most significant corporate,  entertainment, government and cultural events. From introducing cutting-edge LED screen  technology at a time when it was largely unfamiliar to the market, to becoming one of the  country’s most trusted providers of integrated event production solutions, MSS has  consistently redefined what is possible in the live experiences industry.

The evening showcased the company’s remarkable journey from a bold entrepreneurial  venture into an industry leader whose footprint extends across every facet of event  technology. Through immersive storytelling, visual displays and experiential installations,  guests were taken through the evolution of MSS and the pivotal role it has played in raising  industry standards and inspiring the growth of an entire ecosystem of event technology  providers. 

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Founder and Managing Director, Tunbosun Kola-Daisi,  said: 

“Twenty years ago, we entered an industry where the solutions we offered were largely  unfamiliar and where belief in the future of event technology was limited. LED screens,  which are commonplace today, were then considered a novelty. The early years tested our  resilience, and it took nearly five years before we broke even. But we remained steadfast in  our vision because we understood the transformative power of technology in creating  unforgettable experiences. 

Today, as we celebrate this milestone, we are proud not only of what we have built, but of  the role MSS has played in shaping an industry, creating opportunities and setting new  standards for excellence.” 

A defining moment of the evening was the unveiling of the company’s new logo and refreshed  brand identity, signalling a bold new chapter in MSS’ evolution. The rebrand reflects the  company’s growth and reinforces its position as a comprehensive provider of event  technology solutions spanning sound, lighting, screens, production services, and immersive  audience experiences. 

The unveiling culminated in a spectacular drone display that illuminated the Lagos skyline,  symbolising the innovation, ambition and creativity that have defined the MSS journey for  two decades. 

Speaking on the company’s future direction, Kola-Daisi added: “What began as a vision to  transform event experiences has evolved into a business capable of powering some of the  largest and most complex productions in Nigeria. Today, we can deliver large-scale sound  reinforcement across major venues, deploy screens simultaneously across multiple events,  support uninterrupted operations through an extensive power infrastructure, execute  nationwide advertising installations, transform physical spaces into immersive experience  centres, and provide end-to-end production management for events of every scale. 

But this is only the beginning. Our next chapter is focused on deeper innovation, strategic  expansion across Africa and investing in the people who will drive the future of this industry. 

We are committed to remaining the benchmark for event technology excellence while  building the next generation of industry professionals.” 

The anniversary celebration also highlighted MSS’ commitment to developing talent through  the recently launched MSS Event Tech Academy, a pioneering capacity-building initiative  designed to address the growing demand for skilled professionals within the event  technology ecosystem. Delivered in partnership with KolaDaisi University, the intensive 10- week programme provided participants with both technical and practical training across six  specialist areas: LED Screen Engineering, Sound Engineering, Camera Craft and Video  Production, Lighting Design and Control, Event Management and Production, and Rigging  and Trussing. 

More than 60 students completed the inaugural programme, gaining valuable hands-on  experience through participation in live MSS projects and productions. Demonstrating the  academy’s tangible impact, five graduates secured immediate employment with MSS upon completion of the programme. 

As Nigeria’s event technology industry continues to evolve, MSS remains committed to  advancing professional standards, nurturing talent and driving innovation that elevates live  experiences across the continent. Twenty years after helping pioneer a new era of event  technology in Nigeria, MSS continues to set the pace, proving that exceptional experiences  are not merely produced, but carefully engineered. 

About Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS) 

Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS) is Nigeria’s leading event technology company,  delivering world-class solutions across sound, lighting, LED displays, staging, live production  and experiential event management. With two decades of industry leadership, MSS has  powered some of the country’s most notable live, corporate and entertainment events while  championing innovation, professional excellence and talent development within the event  technology sector.



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