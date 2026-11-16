MSS Celebrates 20 Years of Industry Leadership, Unveils New Brand Identity and Future Growth Vision

Nigeria’s leading event technology company, Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS), has marked two decades of pioneering innovation, industry transformation and excellence with a landmark gala held on Thursday, October 8, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, themed The Art of Experience, brought together an influential gathering of business leaders, government officials, industry stakeholders, clients, partners and friends of the brand to celebrate a company whose innovations have helped shape the modern events landscape in Nigeria.

For 20 years, MSS has remained at the forefront of event technology, delivering the sound, visuals, staging and technical expertise behind some of Nigeria’s most significant corporate, entertainment, government and cultural events. From introducing cutting-edge LED screen technology at a time when it was largely unfamiliar to the market, to becoming one of the country’s most trusted providers of integrated event production solutions, MSS has consistently redefined what is possible in the live experiences industry.

The evening showcased the company’s remarkable journey from a bold entrepreneurial venture into an industry leader whose footprint extends across every facet of event technology. Through immersive storytelling, visual displays and experiential installations, guests were taken through the evolution of MSS and the pivotal role it has played in raising industry standards and inspiring the growth of an entire ecosystem of event technology providers.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Founder and Managing Director, Tunbosun Kola-Daisi, said:

“Twenty years ago, we entered an industry where the solutions we offered were largely unfamiliar and where belief in the future of event technology was limited. LED screens, which are commonplace today, were then considered a novelty. The early years tested our resilience, and it took nearly five years before we broke even. But we remained steadfast in our vision because we understood the transformative power of technology in creating unforgettable experiences.

Today, as we celebrate this milestone, we are proud not only of what we have built, but of the role MSS has played in shaping an industry, creating opportunities and setting new standards for excellence.”

A defining moment of the evening was the unveiling of the company’s new logo and refreshed brand identity, signalling a bold new chapter in MSS’ evolution. The rebrand reflects the company’s growth and reinforces its position as a comprehensive provider of event technology solutions spanning sound, lighting, screens, production services, and immersive audience experiences.

The unveiling culminated in a spectacular drone display that illuminated the Lagos skyline, symbolising the innovation, ambition and creativity that have defined the MSS journey for two decades.

Speaking on the company’s future direction, Kola-Daisi added: “What began as a vision to transform event experiences has evolved into a business capable of powering some of the largest and most complex productions in Nigeria. Today, we can deliver large-scale sound reinforcement across major venues, deploy screens simultaneously across multiple events, support uninterrupted operations through an extensive power infrastructure, execute nationwide advertising installations, transform physical spaces into immersive experience centres, and provide end-to-end production management for events of every scale.

But this is only the beginning. Our next chapter is focused on deeper innovation, strategic expansion across Africa and investing in the people who will drive the future of this industry.

We are committed to remaining the benchmark for event technology excellence while building the next generation of industry professionals.”

The anniversary celebration also highlighted MSS’ commitment to developing talent through the recently launched MSS Event Tech Academy, a pioneering capacity-building initiative designed to address the growing demand for skilled professionals within the event technology ecosystem. Delivered in partnership with KolaDaisi University, the intensive 10- week programme provided participants with both technical and practical training across six specialist areas: LED Screen Engineering, Sound Engineering, Camera Craft and Video Production, Lighting Design and Control, Event Management and Production, and Rigging and Trussing.

More than 60 students completed the inaugural programme, gaining valuable hands-on experience through participation in live MSS projects and productions. Demonstrating the academy’s tangible impact, five graduates secured immediate employment with MSS upon completion of the programme.

As Nigeria’s event technology industry continues to evolve, MSS remains committed to advancing professional standards, nurturing talent and driving innovation that elevates live experiences across the continent. Twenty years after helping pioneer a new era of event technology in Nigeria, MSS continues to set the pace, proving that exceptional experiences are not merely produced, but carefully engineered.

About Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS)

Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS) is Nigeria’s leading event technology company, delivering world-class solutions across sound, lighting, LED displays, staging, live production and experiential event management. With two decades of industry leadership, MSS has powered some of the country’s most notable live, corporate and entertainment events while championing innovation, professional excellence and talent development within the event technology sector.







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