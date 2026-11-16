The Glenlivet Introduces a Three-Day Immersive Experience in Lagos

Lagos has no shortage of events, but from 19 to 21 November, The Glenlivet is planning something a little different.

For three nights, Lagos will host The Glenlivet Experience, a curated immersion into the heritage, craftsmanship and distinctive character of the iconic Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, brought to life through a distinctly Lagos lens.

Across the three days, The Glenlivet’s Brand Ambassadors, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Osas Ighodaro and Farooq Oreagba, will join the brand’s Tastemakers and guests from across culture, business, fashion, music and hospitality.

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said:

“We wanted people to experience The Glenlivet single malt whisky rather than simply hear about it. The Glenlivet Experience brings our rich brand’s heritage to life in a way that feels contemporary, culturally relevant and that immerses our guests in our spirit of originality .”

The first two days will welcome a curated audience, while on 21st November, the Experience will extend its invitation to a wider community, offering more guests the opportunity to discover the world of The Glenlivet.

The Glenlivet Experience

19–21 November 2026

5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

For updates on registration and access, follow @TheGlenlivetNG on Instagram.

#TheGlenlivetNG #TheGlenlivetExperience #LiveOriginal #MadeToFollowNoOne

Drink Responsibly. 18+

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