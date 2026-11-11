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Inside Delphino Drunch: How The Lagos Event Merged Business, Music & Premium Hospitality

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Inside Delphino Drunch: How The Lagos Event Merged Business, Music & Premium Hospitality

Delphino Drunch hosted entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and tastemakers in Lagos on 1 November 2026 for an afternoon of curated dining, music, and networking powered by The Glenlivet.
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Lagos had a date with good food, music and conversation on 1 November as Delphino Drunch brought together entrepreneurs, corporate executives and creatives for an afternoon out. Powered by The Glenlivet, the gathering gave guests a chance to enjoy a leisurely lunch, try specially prepared whisky cocktails and catch up with familiar faces while meeting new ones.

There was plenty to enjoy beyond the dining table. Guests were treated to a multi-course menu, with cocktails made using The Glenlivet’s single malt Scotch whisky served alongside the food. The afternoon’s music also had its own progression, beginning with relaxed background sounds over lunch before making way for DJ sets as the gathering continued into the early evening.

The guest list brought together people from different corners of Lagos’ business and creative communities, and the setting gave them room to connect away from the usual work meetings and formal events. There was also plenty to take in fashion-wise, with guests arriving in tailored co-ords, polished separates and contemporary daywear.

From the food and drinks to the music and conversations, Delphino Drunch offered a lovely way to spend a November afternoon in Lagos.

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