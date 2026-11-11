Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Look Picture-Perfect at AFRIFF in Lagos

Who knew an ivory mini dress and a classic black suit could make such an interesting pairing? During their time in Lagos for AFRIFF, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors posed for a studio portrait in two looks that took very different approaches to dressing up. Meagan’s dress brought together colourful beadwork, a fitted silhouette and a floor-length train, while Jonathan opted for black tailoring, an open-neck white shirt and a red cap. And while his outfit keeps things relatively simple, there’s nothing ordinary about the details of hers.

Let’s start with Meagan’s dress, because there is quite a lot happening here. At first glance, the ivory mini might seem relatively simple, but look a little closer and the details begin to unfold. The fitted halter-neck bodice is covered in rows of turquoise, bronze and dark green beads, arranged horizontally to follow the shape of her waist. Then there’s the skirt, which takes a more unexpected turn with clusters of dark beaded embellishments scattered across the fabric. And just when you think you’ve taken it all in, an extended panel falls from the side of the mini skirt, creating a long, floor-sweeping train. It’s a fun combination of short and dramatic, with the beadwork giving the dress plenty to say without needing much else.

Meagan kept the rest of her styling fairly simple. Black ankle-strap heels and a textured black clutch were her accessories of choice, while her voluminous curls were left loose around her shoulders. Her bronze-toned makeup and glossy nude lip tied everything together without competing with the dress.

Jonathan went in a completely different direction, keeping things classic with a black jacket and matching trousers over a white shirt, worn open at the neck. A grey patterned scarf added another detail around the collar, while his light-framed sunglasses and black patent shoes completed the outfit. But it’s the red cap that really changes the look. Against all that black and white, it gives the outfit a welcome hit of colour and makes the styling feel more personal.

It’s an interesting pairing: Meagan’s dress has all the beadwork, colour and movement, while Jonathan’s outfit is built around simple tailoring and a few well-chosen accessories. There’s plenty to appreciate in both, wouldn’t you agree?

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Photo Credit: Amplify Africa/Instagram