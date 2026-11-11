Ayra Starr Joins Coachella 2027 Lineup Alongside SZA, Dua Lipa & More

Ayra Starr is taking her global run to another big stage! The Nigerian singer has been named among the performers at Coachella 2027, adding another major festival appearance to her growing list of international milestones.

The Beninese-born singer, who rose to prominence as one of Afrobeats’ leading voices after joining Mavin Records, is set to perform on both weekends of the festival, Sunday, April 11, and Sunday, April 18, 2027. Coachella will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

It’s been a big year for Ayra, with her third studio album, Starrgirl, adding to an already exciting run. Fans heading to the festival can look forward to hearing songs from the project, including “Tornado” and “Midnight in New York“, as well as her collaboration “Gimme Dat“. There’s also room for crowd favourites such as “Rush“, “Commas” and “Heaven Baby“.

Ayra shares the Sunday bill with headliner SZA, alongside Victoria Monét, Jorja Smith, Becky G and Don Toliver. The wider festival, running from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, will also feature headliners Dua Lipa and Tame Impala, with Madonna set for a special appearance in the dance tent.

Her Coachella booking follows another major moment in London, where she performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL International Games halftime show, becoming the first African artist to headline the show.

And there’s even more for fans to look forward to. Ayra has announced her 20-city Starrgirl World Tour, which will take her across Europe and North America in early 2027 before she heads to the California desert for Coachella. What a year ahead for the Starr girl.