Connect with us

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Joins Coachella 2027 Lineup Alongside SZA, Dua Lipa & More

Music Scoop

Seven New Tracks From Rema? E-Mortal Boy (EMB) Is Coming Next Week

Music TRAVEL

From Lagos to Cotonou! BN's Osas is Taking You Inside SIMA 2026

Music Scoop

5 New Albums to Listen to This Week: Skepta, Phyno, Ty Bello & More

BN TV Music Scoop

From Joeboy to Shenseea & Asake: 5 New Music Videos to Watch This Week

Music

We Are Adding Malaika Gray and Marioo’s New Single “My Fever” Straight to Our Playlist

Music Scoop

“The Legacy Continues”: 2Baba Announces New Album 'Oldest Young Man'

Music Sports

Watch Burna Boy Take Over the NFL Paris Game with a Star-Studded Halftime Show

BN TV Music Scoop

5 New Music Videos to Watch This Weekend: Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Phyno, Ty Bello & More

Music Scoop Sports Style

Adekunle Gold Brings Black-Tie Style & Afrobeats to the Ballon d’Or

Music

Ayra Starr Joins Coachella 2027 Lineup Alongside SZA, Dua Lipa & More

Ayra Starr is officially joining the Coachella 2027 lineup on April 11 and 18 at the Empire Polo Club. Sharing the Sunday bill with SZA, the milestone follows her Starrgirl album, a historic NFL halftime performance, and her upcoming 20-city world tour.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ayra Starr in a purple gele and metallic dress shooting a pink beam for Starrgirl album cover

Ayra Starr returns with her third studio album, Starrgirl.

Ayra Starr is taking her global run to another big stage! The Nigerian singer has been named among the performers at Coachella 2027, adding another major festival appearance to her growing list of international milestones.

The Beninese-born singer, who rose to prominence as one of Afrobeats’ leading voices after joining Mavin Records, is set to perform on both weekends of the festival, Sunday, April 11, and Sunday, April 18, 2027. Coachella will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

It’s been a big year for Ayra, with her third studio album, Starrgirl, adding to an already exciting run. Fans heading to the festival can look forward to hearing songs from the project, including “Tornado” and “Midnight in New York“, as well as her collaboration “Gimme Dat“. There’s also room for crowd favourites such as “Rush“, “Commas” and “Heaven Baby“.

Ayra shares the Sunday bill with headliner SZA, alongside Victoria Monét, Jorja Smith, Becky G and Don Toliver. The wider festival, running from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, will also feature headliners Dua Lipa and Tame Impala, with Madonna set for a special appearance in the dance tent.

Her Coachella booking follows another major moment in London, where she performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL International Games halftime show, becoming the first African artist to headline the show.

And there’s even more for fans to look forward to. Ayra has announced her 20-city Starrgirl World Tour, which will take her across Europe and North America in early 2027 before she heads to the California desert for Coachella. What a year ahead for the Starr girl.

Coachella 2027 official festival poster listing headliners Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA, and performers including Ayra Starr, Madonna, and Daddy Yankee.

The official Coachella 2027 lineup featuring Nigerian singer Ayra Starr alongside headliners Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and SZA at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php