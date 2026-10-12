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Watch Ayra Starr’s 2026 NFL Halftime Performance!

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Watch Ayra Starr’s 2026 NFL Halftime Performance!

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Ayra Starr performing at the NFL Halftime Show in London

Ayra Starr performing at the NFL Halftime Show in London

Since Ayra Starr emerged into the music scene with her debut EP, “Ayra Starr”, in 2021, she has gone on to break and set many records. But of all the records broken and set, none might top the feeling of being the first African artist to headline an NFL International Games Halftime Show.

On Sunday, the 11th of October, 2026, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Ayra Starr made the dream a reality. Before 61,322 people in attendance, Ayra dazzled on stage and not only made herself proud, but also made her country and language proud. She opened her performance with an emotional performance of “Heaven Baby”, her fan-favourite song featuring Zayn Malik, followed by a soulful performance of her Grammy-nominated song, “Rush.” She concluded the performance with songs from her latest album, “Starrgirl”, such as  “Dangerous,” “Hot Body,” and “Ms Paper.”

Ayra Starr performing at the NFL Halftime Show in London

Ayra Starr performing at the NFL Halftime Show in London

Watch the full performance below:

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