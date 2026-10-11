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How to Watch Ayra Starr’s NFL Halftime Performance: Kick-Off Time and Where to Stream

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How to Watch Ayra Starr’s NFL Halftime Performance: Kick-Off Time and Where to Stream

Ayra Starr makes history as the first African artiste to headline an NFL international halftime show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars game on October 11, 2026.
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Ayra Starr wearing a black and white striped dress sitting on a white bench at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ayra Starr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of her historic NFL halftime show performance in London.

Ayra Starr is taking Afrobeats to the football field, and this time, we’re talking American football! The Nigerian superstar is set to make history as the first African artiste to headline an NFL international halftime show when she performs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, 11 October 2026. And with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, football fans will have a little extra entertainment to look forward to during the break.

For Ayra, whose music has travelled from Nigeria to audiences around the world, this is another exciting addition to her growing list of international performances. This time, she’ll be introducing even more sports fans to her music, with songs from her Starrgirl project making their way to one of the NFL’s biggest international platforms.

And what can fans expect to hear? Well, we’re hoping some of our favourites make the setlist. Perhaps “Hot Body” and “Tornado”, or even “Heaven Baby”, her collaboration with ZAYN. Nothing has been confirmed about the songs she’ll perform, but we’re already curious to see what she has planned for the halftime show.

Ayra Starr holding a microphone while speaking onstage in front of an NFL London Games backdrop.

Ayra Starr speaking at the NFL London Games press conference ahead of her performance.

If you’re planning to watch from Nigeria, here’s what you need to know. The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM British Summer Time (BST), which is 2:30 PM West Africa Time (WAT). In the UK, viewers can catch the game on ITV1 and Sky Sports NFL, while fans in Nigeria and other supported regions can watch through DAZN’s NFL Game Pass. Viewers in the United States can tune in on FOX. The halftime performance will take place during the match, so keep an eye on the game if you don’t want to miss Ayra’s set.

From performing her songs on music stages to preparing for an NFL halftime show in London, Ayra Starr keeps finding new audiences for her music. And for Nigerian fans watching from home, there’s something particularly exciting about seeing one of our own take the stage at an international sporting event of this scale.

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Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

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