Chinazaekpere Chukwu’s First Feature Film Her Daughters’ Mother Heads to London for Film Africa 2026

Nollywood is having an incredible global moment, and we couldn’t be prouder to cheer on our home-grown talents as they take their stories to the world. Filmmaker Chinazaekpere Chukwu is making her feature directorial debut with Her Daughters’ Mother, and the poignant Nigerian drama has been officially selected to screen at Film Africa 2026.

Scheduled for an October 28 screening at the newly launched EbonyLife Place London, the 110-minute feature explores womanhood, sacrifice, and the enduring bond between mothers and daughters.

Speaking on the emotional backbone of the project, Chinazaekpere Chukwu shared:

It’s intended to feel like a juxtaposition of ‘The Joys of Motherhood‘ by Buchi Emecheta and ‘Stay With Me’ by Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀. It reaches deep into the rights of women, how their lives are decided for them until the end, first by their families/spouses and finally by their kids.

Set against the rich cultural backdrop of Benin and filmed early this year in English, Pidgin, Urhobo, and Bini, the story follows 33-year-old Ejiro (played by Ejovwoke Obas Olikuntuyi). After being married off at the tender age of 16, Ejiro returns home in her thirties as a widowed mother of two daughters, determined to secure a brighter future for them.

Faced with limited options, she enters a second marriage with Osato (Philip Asaya), a lorry driver who promises security and education for her girls in exchange for a male heir. However, when Ejiro struggles to fulfill his demands, Osato’s entitlement turns her life into a nightmare, leaving her longing for the freedom she last felt as a child. Meanwhile, her eldest daughter Ejaita (Osas Okonyon), a bright 16-year-old dreaming of becoming a doctor, struggles against her mother’s overprotectiveness, unaware of the immense sacrifices being made on her behalf.

The film boasts an exceptional cast, including Najite Dede and Adeoluwa Akintoba. Behind the scenes, Chukwu—who wrote the screenplay alongside Sunday Melvin Iwinosa from a story by Efosa Ogbomo—collaborated with cinematographer Yinka Adegoke, executive producer and co-producer Efosa Ogbomo, and story consultant and editor Joshua Tsotso.

Chukwu’s transition to feature filmmaking follows her award-winning streak at the EbonyLife Creative Academy, where she graduated with the Best Director award for A Psalm for Abigail, as well as her standout short film Ti e Nbo, which screened in the Shorts category at AFRIFF in 2023. Produced by One Child Grace Studio in association with C.A.N.O Productions, Uncut Gem Productions, and Nka Pictures, Her Daughters’ Mother promises to deliver a deeply moving, authentic Nigerian narrative that resonates across borders.