From Lagos to Cotonou! BN’s Osas is Taking You Inside SIMA 2026

One thing you can always bet on, as far as BellaNaija is concerned, is our alignment with African culture, creativity, and the people shaping the continent’s stories. “For where our treasure is, our heart will be”. And this time around, our heart is in Cotonou! Oh, and so are we! 😅

Hey BNers! Osas Okonyon here, and I’m heading to the Republic of Benin for the third edition of the Salon des Industries Musicales d’Afrique Francophone (SIMA), where I’ll be over the next few days.

SIMA is bringing together artists, music executives, producers, creatives, investors and other key players in the African music industry for conversations about the future of our sound, the business behind it, and how African music can continue to make its mark on the world.

This year’s theme, “African Music: From the Stage to Global Influence,” is particularly exciting. Beyond the music we love and the artists we celebrate, there’s so much to explore about the business, opportunities, collaborations and structures that help African creativity thrive. From conversations around music financing, artificial intelligence and intellectual property to the intersections of music, fashion, film, tourism and sports, SIMA promises a fascinating look into the evolving creative landscape.

So, whether you’re a music lover, a creative, an industry enthusiast or simply someone who loves experiencing Africa through its people and culture, come along with me. I’ll be bringing you the conversations, the discoveries, the behind-the-scenes moments and, of course, all the good vibes from Cotonou.

Put on your seatbelts, BNers. We’re about to get into the sound and influence of African music!

Follow along on Instagram via @bellanaija using any of these hashtags:

#BNTravel #SIMA2026 #BNinCotonou #MusiqueAfricaine