The Francophone African Music Industries Fair (SIMA) announces its 3rd Edition in Republic of Benin | November 12th – 13th

The Francophone African Music Industries Fair (SIMA) announces the third edition of the event, taking place on November 12–13, 2026, in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

Following its previous edition, which brought together more than 6,700 participants and over 3,000 industry professionals, this pan-African gathering dedicated to the cultural and creative industries returns with a clear ambition: African Music: From the Stage to Global Influence.

SIMA 2026 is supported by major institutional and private-sector partners, including the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage of Benin,the Ministry of Tourism and Foreign Trade of Benin,the Embassy of France in Côte d’Ivoire,the BOAD Foundation, as well as SACEM, Sony Music and Warner Music Africa. These partnerships reflect the growing interest in the

development and structuring of Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

For the second consecutive year, Benin will host SIMA, in line with the country’s broader efforts to strengthen the role of the cultural and creative industries in the structural transformation of its economy and to enhance its cultural influence at both regional and international levels.

Co-founded in 2022 by cultural entrepreneur Mamby Diomandé and artist and producer Pit

Baccardi, SIMA has established itself as a platform dedicated to structuring, connecting and

developing Africa’s creative ecosystems.

By placing music at the heart of a broader reflection on the transformation of culture and the creative industries, SIMA also seeks to address the technological shifts reshaping the sector—from artificial intelligence to new ways of creating, distributing and consuming content.

At a time when Africa’s creative economy could generate up to 20 million jobs by 2030, the

2026 edition aims to take a further step forward by contributing to the positioning of African

creativity as a powerful driver of soft power, value creation and international influence.

“African music is no longer simply a cultural phenomenon: it has become a force of influence. Our challenge now is to transform this influence into sustainable economic power. SIMA aims to build connections between creators, investors, institutions and markets so that the international visibility of our talents translates into measurable data, content monetization, economic opportunities, jobs and value creation for the continent.” Mamby Diomandé, Co-Founder of SIMA

Three Priorities for Turning Creativity into Economic Power

To address the challenges of a rapidly evolving global market, SIMA 2026 will structure its programme around three key priorities.

The first focuses on competitiveness and internationalization, with the aim of strengthening the economic performance of industry stakeholders and facilitating the international export of African talent.

The second emphasizes cross-sector collaboration, bringing music closer to fashion, film, tourism, sports and other creative industries in order to unlock new revenue opportunities.

The third focuses on public policy, intellectual property and regulatory frameworks, with the

ambition of developing concrete recommendations and strengthening the mechanisms that will enable the sector to better capture the value it generates.

Beyond discussions and professional exchanges, SIMA aims to make creativity a genuine driver

of connection across the ecosystem. Through its artist residency, live sessions and immersive

formats, the event encourages collaboration between artists, producers, industry professionals and international stakeholders, while creating bridges between African markets and the

international creative economy.

A Week at the Crossroads of Creativity, Business and Influence

From November 7–11, 2026, SIMA Lab. Music will bring together artists and beatmakers from across the continent for an artistic residency designed to produce a collaborative EP, with distribution by an international major label under consideration.

On November 12–13, 2026, the professional days and panels will bring together key players from the music ecosystem to explore major issues shaping the future of the industry, including

artificial intelligence, copyright, mobility, financing and emerging market opportunities.

At the intersection of the cultural and sports industries, a dedicated session will also explore

the convergence between football and music, two powerful drivers of influence across the continent, with the participation of sports executives and opinion leaders.

As part of this dynamic, Makaya, SIMA’s showcase platform dedicated to discovering new talent, will spotlight emerging artists from Togo, Kenya, Madagascar and other African countries, providing a new stage for the next generation of talent.

The programme will also feature the presentation of the Hamed Bakayoko Award, an honorary distinction recognizing the commitment of a patron to the development of Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

On November 14, 2026, SIMA will extend the experience through a tourism circuit organized

in collaboration with Benin Tourism, inviting artists, professionals and international guests to

discover the heritage and iconic sites of Benin. This immersive experience will give participants an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the host country’s cultural, historical and tourism assets, while extending networking and exchanges beyond the professional framework of the event.

About SIMA

Created and initiated by music industry experts, the Francophone African Music Industries

Fair (SIMA) promotes the African music industry, provides training and capacity-building

opportunities for ecosystem stakeholders, and facilitates business connections between

African and international industry players. As a true platform for connecting the cultural and

creative industries, SIMA provides ecosystem stakeholders with a space to create, learn,

share, connect and foster new collaborations, while contributing to discussions on the

cultural, economic and technological issues shaping Africa’s creative industries and their

international reach.

For more information Visit the official SIMA website https://www.simaonline.net

Press Contacts:

Charles Assagba : +225 07 08 45 50 20 / [email protected]

Emmanuel Emian : +225 01 42 38 50 41 ; +225 01 41 17 12 30/ [email protected]

Olga Akin-Dina : +229 97 97 12 27 ; +225 05 95 69 24 75 / [email protected]

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for SIMA