In the words of a sage, the reason we go and come back is so that we have tales to tell. Last week, I told you I was headed to Cotonou and invited you to come along. If you followed on Instagram, well done! Now, I must tell you even more tales of this journey! Welcome, my dear BNers, to my entire rundown of the amazing SIMA 2026, which was held in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

From November 12–13, 2026, Cotonou, Republic of Benin, hosted the third edition of the Salon des Industries Musicales d’Afrique Francophone (SIMA), bringing together artists, music executives, creatives, policymakers and industry professionals from across Africa and beyond. This year’s theme, African Music: From the Stage to Global Influence, explored an important question: How do we translate the global influence of African music into sustainable economic opportunities for the people and industries behind it? As someone who loves music and storytelling, I was particularly excited to experience these conversations firsthand and share them with you. So let’s get into it.

First things first, Bonjour Cotonou! 🇧🇯

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Now, let’s get into Day 1 of SIMA. I decided to channel my inner choir girl with my black-and-white ensemble and my DIY necktie, giving a nod to the essence of the event — music.

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If you still don’t get the full picture, I break down what SIMA really is all about here.

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I went on to experience very enlightening conversations amongst industry professionals and experts.

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One of my conversations was with Mamby Diomandé, Founder and Co-Founder of SIMA, who shared insights into the vision behind the platform and its continued expansion.

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I also caught up with the Executive Director of Livespot, Solomon Sonaiya.

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Now, this was one part of SIMA 2026 that particularly caught my attention. A panel presented a baseline study of women in the Nigerian music industry. And even more exciting was the official launch of VERA, a network dedicated to women in the music industry, alongside its VERA Mentorship Programme.

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Now, let’s get into Day 2! From the music to even more insightful conversations, it’s safe to say I had a ball!

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I knew I had to make at least, one stop in Cotonour before going back in for a quick evening break. I’m sure you can already guess where I went… Of course, the Amazon!

One of the most beautiful things about visiting a different country is seeing the nightlife, and we can agree that Cotonou lives life to the fullest, even at night! After freshening up, I headed back out as the team as SIMA threw a fitting closing party, and what better way to round off the experience than with a reminder of what brought us all together? It was a great time

with the phenomenal Tiakola performing hit after hit!

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From the thought-provoking discussions to the music and the lovely moments in between, Cotonou gave me plenty to reflect on.

Thank you for coming alng with me!