Kerrygold Engages Women in Business and Leadership at 25th WIMBIZ Annual Conference

Kerrygold strengthened its engagement with consumers and showcased its distinctive dairy offerings at the 25th Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Annual Conference, held on November 5 and 6, 2026, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. The participation provided an opportunity for the renowned Irish dairy brand to connect with an influential audience of women in business, leadership and public service.

Through its sponsorship of the conference, Kerrygold aligned with a platform that brings together accomplished women from diverse sectors to share ideas, build networks and explore opportunities for growth. The 25th edition, which celebrated WIMBIZ’s 25-year contribution to women’s empowerment, was themed “Rooted, Rising, Ready: Born in Africa, Built for the World,” with conversations centred on leadership, business growth and the evolving role of African women in shaping the future.

A key highlight of Kerrygold’s participation was its exhibition stand, where attendees had the opportunity to explore the brand’s product range, learn more about its dairy offerings and enjoy product sampling. The stand also provided a welcoming space for direct interactions with guests, allowing them to experience Kerrygold more closely and discover what makes its products distinctive.

Beyond showcasing its products, Kerrygold’s presence at the conference reflected its commitment to strengthening brand visibility, building relevance and fostering meaningful consumer relationships. By creating opportunities for attendees to interact with the brand and experience its offerings firsthand, Kerrygold brought its quality and distinctive taste closer to an audience with whom it sought to build lasting connections.

As Kerrygold continues to grow its presence in Nigeria, engagements at relevant platforms such as WIMBIZ complement its efforts to introduce more consumers to the brand. Rooted in a rich Irish dairy heritage and celebrated for its distinctive rich, creamy taste, Kerrygold remains focused on creating opportunities for more people to discover and enjoy its quality dairy products.

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