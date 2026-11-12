Celebrating 50 Years of Nourishment: Maltina Introduces Its New Look to Trade Partners

Maltina has unveiled its refreshed visual identity at a trade launch event in Lagos, marking 50 years of nourishing Nigerian homes and introducing a new look for the iconic malt brand while retaining the taste and nutritional qualities consumers have come to love.

Held on Friday, November 6, 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja, the event brought together business partners, distributors, consumers and other distinguished guests to celebrate the milestone and experience the refreshed brand through interactive activities, entertainment and product showcases.

First introduced as Maltona in 1976 and renamed Maltina in 1977, the brand has maintained a strong presence in Nigerian homes for over five decades. Its journey has been defined by a commitment to nourishment, including its introduction of multivitamin enrichment in 1993 and calcium fortification in 2009. Beyond its product innovations, Maltina continues to build meaningful connections with consumers through initiatives such as Maltina Nourishment Tour, Maltina Dance All, Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOTY), and its Christmas and Ramadan festive campaigns, creating opportunities for learning, participation and shared experiences.

Speaking at the event, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., reflected on the brand’s journey and the thinking behind its refreshed identity. She highlighted Maltina’s longstanding commitment to nourishment and happiness, noting that the new look represents a more contemporary and confident expression of the brand as it prepares for its next chapter.

The refreshed packaging features an enriched signature orange, gold accents and barley elements that reinforce Maltina’s malt credentials. The updated sunrays represent vitality and optimism, while the more prominent calcium coin highlights its nourishment proposition. The gold crown cork and the addition of ‘Since 1976’ further celebrate the brand’s heritage.

She reassured consumers that while the brand’s visual identity has evolved, its familiar taste and nutritional credentials remain unchanged.

She said “This is not just about refreshing our identity; it is about reaffirming our commitment to nourishment and to families across Nigeria. Our new look makes these commitments even more visible. While our identity has evolved to welcome a new chapter, our taste and nutritional credentials remain unchanged. It is still New Look, Same Nourishing Taste,”

In his welcome address, Thibaut Boidin, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., celebrated Maltina’s remarkable journey and acknowledged the consumers, partners and distributors whose continued support has contributed to the brand’s growth. He also reiterated the company’s commitment to social impact, announcing plans to support the education of children from underserved communities in the coming year.

The unveiling was brought to life through a creative performance by Hermes Iyele, combining poetry, dance and music around the theme of rebirth, followed by a celebratory toast led by Nigerian Breweries executives.

Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., and Daniella Ogunsanya, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, shared perspectives on the brand’s refreshed identity and its next chapter.

Elohor introduced the Whats Your Word campaign, which invites consumers to engage with Maltina’s new look by expressing their impressions of the refreshed identity in ONE word. The campaign forms part of the brand’s broader consumer engagement activities designed to bring the new Maltina experience closer to Nigerians.

The event also featured a series of interactive games, including Nourishment Darts, Maltina Dance Hall and B-Quick, where guests tested their skills, explored Maltina’s nutritional benefits and competed for exciting prizes.

The top three participants, Peace, Modesinuola and Alexa, received gifts, while the overall winner received an exclusive five-day, all-expenses-paid stay at Eko Hotel. The evening ended on a high note with energetic musical performances by Wande Coal and DJ Brightstar, who kept guests entertained with popular hits and lively mixes.

Consumers can also join the What’s Your Word campaign by visiting maltina.nbplc.com and submitting ONE word that describes the brand’s refreshed identity.

As Maltina celebrates 50 years in Nigeria, its refreshed identity signals the beginning of another chapter for the brand, building on a legacy of nourishment and happiness while retaining the taste generations of consumers have come to love.

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