Pan-African Vibes, Epic Bar Battles, and More! Lagos Cocktail Week 2026 was an Unforgettable Experience

The 12th edition of Africa’s biggest cocktail celebration, Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW), brought its 2026 theme, “Africa Pours into Lagos,” to life in spectacular fashion, delivering an exciting fusion of Pan-African creativity, cross-border collaborations, spirited competitions, and immersive experiences that celebrated the continent’s vibrant and evolving cocktail culture.

Held from October 16 to 23, 2026, the week-long festival took cocktail culture beyond borders, bringing together some of the most exciting talents and bar communities from Lagos, Accra, and Abidjan. At the heart of this year’s celebration was a powerful message: Africa’s cocktail industry thrives when creativity, culture, and expertise flow freely across borders.

The celebrations took off on Sunday, October 18, as the Italian Trade Agency brought a touch of Italian sophistication to the festival with the Italian Cocktail Experience, an exclusive, invitation-only masterclass and Aperitivo Italiano held at Mr Panther, Victoria Island. The experience offered guests an opportunity to explore the artistry and traditions of Italian cocktail culture. Speaking at the event, Maurizio Ferri, Director of the Italian Trade Agency, highlighted the initiative’s goal of promoting Italian wines and spirits, featuring brands such as Campari, Aperol and Martini.

The experience began with a masterclass hosted by Lara Rawa, founder of Lagos Cocktail Week, exploring five Italian classics: the Negroni, Americano, Bellini, Aperol Spritz and Garibaldi. Guests learned about the Italian aperitif tradition and how individual palates shape cocktail preferences.

The evening continued with networking, Italian wine and cocktail tastings, and special guests, including Chef Gibbs and visiting bartenders from Abidjan and Ghana. With music by DJ Exclusive, the event combined cultural exchange, education and entertainment in celebration of Italian cocktail culture.

One of the most exciting additions to this year’s festival was the debut of the Lagos Bar Show, a fresh take on the traditional bar hop that brought the spirit of Pan-African collaboration directly into some of Lagos’ most exciting bars.

On Tuesday, October 20, Sora Lagos played host to the first guest shift, welcoming the team from Bissa, Abidjan, for an exciting collaboration featuring Dodo Plantain Infused Rum.

The following evening, Wednesday, October 21, the spotlight shifted to Praia Lagos, where bartenders from Accra’s Front/Back and No. 19 Bar & Restaurant brought a taste of Ghana’s cocktail scene to Lagos, with Audry Cognac taking centre stage. The guest bartenders took over the bar, creating a selection of signature cocktails with Audry Cognac as their base. Front/Back’s bartenders served the Mantse and Ashanti, while the team from No. 19 Bar & Restaurant presented the Akwaaba, meaning “welcome,” and Nkabom, meaning “togetherness.”

Praia Lagos’ bartenders also showcased their creativity with Audry Cognac, serving the Audry Passion Sour and Audry Old Fashioned. The evening drew professional bartenders, mixologists and cocktail enthusiasts, who gathered to support the guest teams and celebrate the culture of bartending and mixology.

The lively event combined Ghanaian cocktail influences with Lagos’ vibrant bar scene, creating memorable moments of cultural exchange, collaboration and celebration.

Beyond the cocktails and celebrations, Lagos Cocktail Week 2026 also reinforced its commitment to industry growth, knowledge-sharing, and professional development. On Thursday, October 22, the festival’s industry conference took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, bringing together bartenders, hospitality entrepreneurs, brand representatives, and key industry stakeholders for conversations about the future of Africa’s cocktail and hospitality landscape.

The conference explored the theme “Shaping the Future of Hospitality”. It brought together hospitality professionals and industry stakeholders to explore opportunities and emerging trends across Nigeria’s beverage and hospitality sectors.

Discussions covered the business behind the bar, the future of beverage service at Nigerian events, gastro mixology, wine pairings, modern cocktail techniques and the future of mixology in Nigeria. Speakers included Jeremiah George, founder of Liquids by Zen; Emem Udom, founder of Apotheca Mixology; Folakemi Alli-Balogun, founder of The Wine Club Lagos; Benedicta Ogar, CEO of Cavodah and founder of SAHA Africa; Olawuyi Babatunde Abinibi, creative director of Abinibi Events Cottage; and Captain Gibbs, chef and founder of the Nigerian Food Summit.

The conference provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, industry collaboration and conversations on advancing hospitality standards and shaping the future of Nigeria’s cocktail and beverage industry.

The excitement reached its peak on October 22 and 23 with the highly anticipated Cocktail Village, transforming the Balmoral Convention Centre at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, into a vibrant playground of cocktails, music, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences.

Across two exhilarating days, cocktail enthusiasts were treated to unlimited cocktails, immersive brand activations, live performances, and opportunities to discover exciting new flavours, interact with their favourite brands, and connect with fellow lovers of cocktail culture.

Adding a competitive edge to the festivities was the crowd-favourite Bar Battle, which saw talented mixologists put their creativity, technical skills, and showmanship to the test in a thrilling contest for the coveted title of Lagos Cocktail Week Champion across three brand-sponsored challenges.

In the Absolut Challenge, Onaghise Kingsley Osagie won ₦1 million, while Samuel Olubunmi Ayodele received ₦500,000. The MONIN Challenge saw Valentine Justin take first place with ₦500,000, followed by Benjamin Terna (₦300,000) and Aghama Gabriel (₦200,000).

In the Johnnie Walker Challenge, Victoria Chiamaka emerged as Lagos Cocktail Champion, winning ₦1 million, while Aghama Gabriel and Victor Ceasar received ₦200,000 and ₦100,000, respectively, for their innovative serves. Other finalists received ₦200,000 voucher cards redeemable at Legend Supermarket.

The competition celebrated the creativity and talent driving Nigeria’s growing mixology industry.

The festival came to a spectacular close on Friday, October 23, with the Cocktail Village Grand Finale, bringing together an exciting mix of partner activations, entertainment, and celebratory moments. Adding to the night’s electric atmosphere was an energetic performance by dynamic duo Wanni X Handi, providing a fitting finale to eight days of cocktail-inspired experiences.

While the curtains have closed on Lagos Cocktail Week 2026, the impact of this year’s edition extends far beyond the festivities. Through its celebration of African talent, cross-border collaborations, and commitment to industry development, the festival continues to strengthen its position as a leading platform for cocktail culture, creativity, and hospitality innovation across the continent.

Lagos Cocktail Week 2026 was proudly supported by Absolut, Casamigos Tequila, Johnnie Walker, Gordon’s, Tanqueray, Lord’s Gin, Natterjack Irish Whiskey, Smirnoff X1, Gold Bar Whiskey, Schweppes, Nestlé Pure Life, West Cork Distillers, Orijin, MONIN, Cutty Sark, Bolt, Eventi Cocktails, Sip Pass, Ocean5 Riviera and Balmoral.

Government and Institutional Partners: Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Italian Trade Agency.

Media Partners: Pulse NG, 21 Mag, Silverbird TV, TVC, Media Room Hub, Thisday Style and Max FM

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