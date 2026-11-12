From Talking Drums to Tourism Diplomacy: How Nigeria Captured Attention at WTM London 2026

With NTDA leading the national delegation, NTT Global Destinations mobilising international partnerships and diaspora networks, and NANTA representing Nigeria’s private tourism sector, the Nigeria Pavilion became a vibrant celebration of culture, community and tourism opportunities.

For three exciting days, Nigeria brought its rhythm, culture, hospitality and entrepreneurial spirit to the global stage at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, held from 3 to 5 November at ExCeL London.

Led by the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), under its Director General, Dr Olayiwola Awakan, the Nigeria Pavilion welcomed international visitors, tourism professionals, Nigerians and Africans living in the United Kingdom, and industry stakeholders who travelled from Nigeria.

Supporting the national showcase was NTT Global Destinations (NGD), NTDA’s Strategic and Pavilion Implementation Partner, responsible for coordinating the exhibition’s planning, stakeholder engagement, international liaison and delivery.

Together with the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and diaspora media partners, Nigeria created an experience that extended beyond destination marketing.

Day One: Nigeria Arrives in Colour and Rhythm

The opening day brought the Nigeria Pavilion to life with traditional talking drums, cultural performances, networking and opportunities for visitors to experience Nigeria’s creative identity.

From the energetic rhythms to conversations about Nigeria’s tourism offering, the pavilion quickly became a gathering point for visitors interested in discovering more about the country.

Among the highlights was the opportunity to connect Nigerian culture with the global appeal of Nollywood, Afrobeats and contemporary African creativity.

The Director General Who Stole the Show

Perhaps one of the most memorable moments came when NTDA Director General, Dr Olayiwola Awakan, joined the traditional drummers and dancers in an energetic cultural performance.

Rather than remaining a spectator, the DG became part of the attraction, embracing the rhythm and excitement of the Nigerian showcase.

His performance drew attention and captured the spirit of the exhibition: a country confidently presenting its culture to the world.

It was tourism diplomacy in its most authentic form, demonstrating that sometimes the most powerful way to promote a destination is simply to experience and celebrate it.

Day Two: Tourism, Tradition and Private Sector Connections

The second day combined cultural discovery with industry engagement, featuring a traditional palm wine experience, networking and interactions between Nigerian tourism stakeholders and international visitors.

An important part of Nigeria’s participation was the presence of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), one of the foremost voices of Nigeria’s organised travel trade.

NANTA’s participation celebrated the longstanding contribution of Nigerian travel professionals to the country’s international tourism visibility.

Its members brought industry experience, entrepreneurial energy and professional networks, reinforcing the importance of private sector participation in international tourism promotion.

Together, NTDA, NGD and NANTA demonstrated the value of collaboration between government institutions, strategic implementation partners and tourism businesses.

The Power of the Diaspora: Bringing the Community to Nigeria

One of the defining features of the Nigeria Pavilion was the remarkable turnout of Nigerians and other Africans living in the United Kingdom, alongside tourism stakeholders who travelled from Nigeria.

Throughout the exhibition, the pavilion became a lively meeting point where culture, community and tourism conversations came together.

This strong diaspora presence also reflected the international relationships cultivated by Elizabeth Agboola, Founder and CEO of NTT Global Destinations.

Through its established networks and collaboration with DJA Media, a diaspora media and community engagement partner, NGD helped connect Nigeria’s official tourism showcase with Nigerian and African communities across the United Kingdom.

These relationships contributed to the atmosphere, visibility and community participation that distinguished the pavilion.

For NGD, the experience reinforced an important principle: the African diaspora is not simply an audience for tourism promotion. It is an influential network for destination advocacy, cultural diplomacy, trade connections and market access.

The turnout illustrated how community relationships can strengthen national participation at international exhibitions, creating opportunities that extend beyond formal meetings and institutional representation.

Day Three: Nigerian Day and a Celebration of National Identity

The final day brought together the cultural energy and connections that had defined the exhibition, culminating in the Nigerian Day celebrations.

With music, cultural expression and national pride at the centre of the experience, the pavilion closed its three day showcase on a celebratory note.

Beyond the performances, the exhibition highlighted Nigeria’s tourism potential, its creative industries and the opportunities for greater international collaboration.

Beyond the Exhibition: NGD’s Vision for Tourism Diplomacy and Market Access

While the cultural performances attracted attention, an equally important story unfolded behind the scenes.

As NTDA’s Strategic and Pavilion Implementation Partner, NTT Global Destinations supported Nigeria’s participation through exhibition coordination, international stakeholder engagement, pavilion delivery and the mobilisation of industry and diaspora networks.

Led by Elizabeth Agboola, NGD continues to position itself at the intersection of tourism development, international market access, Africa and diaspora engagement, and tourism diplomacy.

The company’s approach recognises that successful international destination promotion requires more than exhibition space. It requires institutional relationships, private sector participation, community networks and sustained international engagement.

Nigeria’s WTM London 2026 participation provided a practical demonstration of how these elements can work together.

For NGD, the broader ambition is to help transform tourism visibility into meaningful opportunities for trade, investment, destination development and international cooperation.

One Pavilion, One Shared Nigerian Story

Nigeria’s presence at WTM London 2026 was ultimately a celebration of collaboration.

From NTDA’s institutional leadership and the memorable cultural participation of its Director General, to NANTA’s private sector representation, NGD’s strategic coordination and the enthusiastic support of the diaspora, the pavilion showcased the collective strength of Nigeria’s tourism community.

The drums brought the rhythm. The diaspora brought the energy. The tourism professionals brought the industry expertise.

And together, they brought Nigeria’s story to life on the global stage.



NTT Global Destinations is a tourism development and international market access company working across tourism, Africa and diaspora engagement, and the Halal economy. The company supports destination promotion, strategic partnerships, tourism diplomacy and international market development.

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