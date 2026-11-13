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FWIFT 2026 Convention Communique: Industry Leaders Charge Women in Media to Embrace Cross-Border Growth

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FWIFT 2026 Convention Communique: Industry Leaders Charge Women in Media to Embrace Cross-Border Growth

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The Forum for Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT) successfully concluded its 2026 annual convention on Thursday, October 29, at the historic Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos, Nigeria. Convening under the theme “One Industry, Many Voices: Building Together,” the afternoon brought together over 200 practitioners from several sectors including; film, television, radio, advertising, and digital media to connect, share insights, and build mutual agency.

Supported by the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), the convention featured a keynote address by cultural curator Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, interactive panel sessions, break-out workshops, speed networking, and a flagship fireside chat titled “The Cross Over: A Career Beyond Borders.”

The event drew leading voices from across the creative economy, including media executive Kadaria Ahmed, filmmaker Biodun Stephens, media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, executive director Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan, and director Esosa Osagiede.

Key takeaways and actionable resolutions from the convention sessions emphasized resilience, strategic partnerships, and structural evolution: Embrace Bold Collaboration and Risk-Taking: Speakers urged media professionals to shed apprehension around institutional partnerships. As highlighted during the panel discussions:

“Do not allow fear of failing stop you from asking for help, do your due diligence on the people you want to partner with then go for it. If it does not work, do not stop, get up and go again.”

Adaptability as a Survival Imperative: In an era of rapid technological and digital shifts across broadcast and film, participants were reminded of the absolute necessity of evolution: “If you don’t change with the times, you will grow stale.” Deconstructing Industry Myths: Addressing professional dynamics, panelists challenged antiquated narratives regarding female competition, affirming that systemic progress relies on solidarity: “Women work well with women, it is a myth that they do not.”

FWIFT’s leadership noted that the conversations at Glover Memorial Hall mark a critical step toward cementing cross-sector alliances. The forum remains committed to translating these insights into actionable frameworks, mentorship programs, and policy advocacy for women shaping the future of African media.

For more information on upcoming FWIFT initiatives, programs, and future events, visit the official website or follow @fwiftnigeria on social media.

About FWIFT Nigeria

The Forum For Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT) is a professional organization dedicated to empowering Nigerian women in screen-based, audio, and digital media through advocacy, skill acquisition, mentorship, and strategic networking.

Media Contact:

Forum of Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT)
Email: [email protected] | Website.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for FWIFT 

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