Forum of Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT): 2026 Convention ‘One Industry, Many Voices: We Build Together’

The Forum of Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT) will host its upcoming national convention on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the historic Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos. Running from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the event centers on the theme “One Industry, Many Voices: We Build Together.“

The gathering will unite women across film, television, radio, advertising, and digital media to connect, share insights, and create agency for one another across sectors.

Art cultural expert and curator Mrs. Sandra Mbanefo Obiago will deliver the keynote address. The program features interactive panel discussions, break-out sessions, speed networking, and a fireside chat titled “The Cross Over: A Career Beyond Borders.”

Featured speakers and panellists joining the conversation include media executive Kadaria Ahmed, filmmaker Biodun Stephens, media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, executive director Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan, and Esosa Osagiede.

Register Here.

“Our goal is to build an interconnected media ecosystem where women across screen, broadcast, and digital platforms can pool resources and create collective momentum,” said FWIFT leadership. “By bringing together diverse practitioners under one roof, we are establishing practical pathways for cross-industry growth, mentorship, and cross-border careers that elevate African storytelling on the global stage.“

Event Details:

Event : FWIFT Annual Convention 2026

: FWIFT Annual Convention 2026 Theme : One Industry, Many Voices: We Build Together

: One Industry, Many Voices: We Build Together Date : Thursday, October 29, 2026

: Thursday, October 29, 2026 Time : 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM WAT

: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM WAT Venue : The Glover Memorial Hall, 4 Customs Street, Lagos

: The Glover Memorial Hall, 4 Customs Street, Lagos Keynote Speaker : Sandra Mbanefo Obiago

: Featured Speakers : Kadaria Ahmed, Biodun Stephens, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan, Esosa Osagiede

: Admission : Free (Compulsory Online Registration)

: Free (Compulsory Online Registration) Registration lin k: https://forms.gle/qSp31foLEHvHQckMA

k: https://forms.gle/qSp31foLEHvHQckMA Sponsor: African Women’s Development Fund: The convention is supported by the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF)

About FWIFT Nigeria

The Forum of Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT) is a professional organization dedicated to empowering Nigerian women in screen-based, audio, and digital media through advocacy, skill acquisition, mentorship, and strategic networking.

Media Contact:

Forum of Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT) Email: [email protected] and the Website .

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for FWIFT Nigeria