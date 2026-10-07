The Lagos Bridal Show Gives Us a Glimpse of What a Nigerian Bridal Fashion Week Could Look Like

On September 24th and 25th, The Lagos Bridal Show brought together designers, beauty brands, hospitality partners, media, industry professionals and couples for a two-day celebration of Nigerian bridal fashion, creativity and the business of weddings.

Held at Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, Lagos, the inaugural edition of The Lagos Bridal Show was created to fill a significant gap in Nigeria’s fashion and wedding landscape: a dedicated platform where bridal designers and brands could showcase their work, connect directly with their target audience, and position Nigerian bridal fashion on a more global stage.

And it delivered exactly that.

Two Days, One Celebration of Bridal Fashion

The experience began on September 24th with an intimate media parley, bringing together members of the press, designers, sponsors, and key voices within Nigeria’s bridal industry. The press briefing featured Blessing Osih of Ekulo Group, Ese Alagbogu of Lush Hair, and May Yul-Edochie of QM Beauty Cosmetics, hosted by the founder, Rhoda Ebun, creative director of RTF Company.

The day featured a press briefing, a Meet the Designers soirée, conversations with sponsors and an engaging panel discussion titled “The Future of Nigeria’s Bridal Industry: Creativity, Innovation and Global Opportunities.”

The conversation brought together industry voices including Kola Kuddus, President of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria; designer Shadiat Kosoko; Fashion Editor Fade Awolesi; and fashion stylist and creative director Dipo Ayo-Adeusi. The Panel Session was hosted by Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi.

Beyond the runway, the discussion reinforced an important message: Nigerian bridal fashion has the creativity, craftsmanship and cultural relevance to compete globally, but the industry needs stronger platforms, infrastructure and opportunities to connect its talent with the right audiences.

Day two transformed Federal Palace Hotel & Casino into a glamorous bridal fashion destination.

Guests arrived for the Black Carpet, cocktails and brand activations before taking their seats for the main runway show, which brought together an exciting mix of established and emerging Nigerian fashion talent.

The runway featured TitiBelo X Hattabelles, Yemi Shoyemi, David Wej, HennyGee, Esperanza, LUSH Hair, Zayoma, Telvin Nwafor, Botu X Christine Atelier and Bibi Lawrence, each bringing a distinct interpretation of what modern Nigerian bridal style can look like.

From contemporary silhouettes and traditional influences to statement detailing and elevated occasion wear, the collections demonstrated the breadth of Nigeria’s bridal fashion landscape.

Beauty Was Just as Important as the Dress

At The Lagos Bridal Show, the complete bridal look extended beyond the clothes.

As Lead Sponsor, LUSH Hair played a major role in creating the runway beauty experience, taking responsibility for the hair styling of the models. The brand helped translate the designers’ creative direction into polished runway looks, proving that hair is an essential part of the overall bridal fashion story.

The collaboration was particularly fitting for a show centred around the modern Nigerian bride, whose wedding-day beauty is increasingly about individuality, versatility and making a statement.

Completing the beauty looks was QM Beauty Cosmetics, which handled makeup for the models throughout the runway show. Their work helped create cohesive beauty looks that complemented the different collections while maintaining the elevated aesthetic of the show.

Together, LUSH Hair and QM Beauty demonstrated the importance of beauty partnerships within fashion production—and how the right beauty collaborators can transform a collection from a clothing presentation into a fully realised visual experience.

Raising a Glass to Celebration

No Nigerian wedding celebration would be complete without a toast, and The Lagos Bridal Show brought that spirit to the event through its drinks partners.

Laurent-Perrier Champagne added a touch of French luxury to the occasion, creating an elevated champagne experience for guests and reinforcing the show’s positioning at the intersection of fashion, luxury and celebration.

Yellow Tail Wine brought a more relaxed and celebratory energy to the experience, giving guests an opportunity to enjoy the event while connecting with the brand in an environment built around weddings, relationships and celebration.

Both brands were supported by Ekulo Wine Group, the drinks partner behind the event’s beverage experience, helping to ensure that hospitality was an integral part of the overall show rather than an afterthought.

From the first cocktail to the final runway look, the beverage experience contributed to the atmosphere of sophistication and celebration that defined the evening.

More Than a Fashion Show

What made The Lagos Bridal Show particularly significant was its ambition to be more than a runway.

The show was conceived as a platform for the Nigerian bridal ecosystem—a space where designers could meet potential customers, brands could reach their target demographic, sponsors could create meaningful experiences, and couples could discover the people and products that could become part of their wedding journey.

For Nigerians in the diaspora and international couples looking to incorporate Nigerian fashion and culture into their celebrations, the show also presented an opportunity to discover the breadth of talent within the country’s fashion industry.

This is increasingly important as Nigerian weddings continue to attract international attention and Nigerian designers become part of celebrations far beyond the country’s borders.

Building the Future of Nigerian Bridal Fashion

The success of The Lagos Bridal Show ultimately points to something bigger than one event.

Nigeria has no shortage of extraordinary designers, beauty professionals, creative directors, stylists and wedding vendors. What has been missing is a consistent, dedicated platform capable of bringing these different parts of the industry together.

The Lagos Bridal Show is positioned to become that platform

With its combination of runway fashion, industry conversations, media engagement, brand activations and access to the bridal consumer, the show offers a new way of experiencing Nigerian bridal fashion—and a new opportunity for brands to participate in one of the country’s most vibrant consumer categories.

From the designers who brought their collections to life, to LUSH Hair and QM Beauty Cosmetics, who created the beauty looks, and Laurent-Perrier, Yellow Tail and Ekulo Wine Group, who elevated the celebration, the inaugural edition was made possible through a collective belief in the potential of Nigeria’s bridal industry.

And if the first edition is anything to go by, The Lagos Bridal Show is only getting started.

Photography: INSIGNA MEDIA

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Lagos Bridal Show 2026