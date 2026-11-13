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18th Global ELOY Awards 2026 Unveils Nominees, Celebrating Women Shaping Industries and Driving Change

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18th Global ELOY Awards 2026 Unveils Nominees, Celebrating Women Shaping Industries and Driving Change

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The Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards Foundation has officially announced the nominees for the 18th Global ELOY Awards 2026. This year’s theme, “The Power of Being Seen” recognises exceptional women whose work, leadership, innovation and contributions continue to make an impact across industries and communities.

Now in its 18th edition, the Global ELOY Awards continues its commitment to celebrating women who are creating opportunities, building businesses, influencing conversations and contributing to the growth of their respective industries. This year’s nominees represent a diverse range of fields, including fashion, film, beauty, business, technology, media, healthcare, fitness and social impact across Nigeria and beyond.

The nominees for the 18th Global ELOY Awards 2026 are:

Award category

Nominee

Business / Brand / Project

ELOY Award for Fashion


Celebrating an outstanding woman shaping Nigeria/Africa’s fashion industry through design, entrepreneurship, modelling, styling, fashion business or creative direction.

Prudent Gabriel Peterson

Prudential Atelier

Sandrah Tubobereni

TUBO Woman

Toluwani Wabara

Wanni Fuga

Yemi Shoyemi

Yemi Shoyemi
 

ELOY Award for Creative Economy (Film Producers)


Recognising a woman creating economic value through film, music, art, photography, design, content creation, theatre or other creative industries.

Blessing Uzzi

Call of My Life

Laju Iren

Onobiren: The Woman’s Story

Anita Odiakaose

Ikenga: The Last Festival

Nora Awolowo & Nicole Ofoegbu

Black Market

Zulumoke Oyibo

Okanjuwa

Funmbi Ogunbanwo

  
 

ELOY Award for Beauty – Retail



Celebrating a woman making an exceptional contribution to the beauty industry through entrepreneurship, innovation, artistry, education or brand building.

Subuola Oyeleye

Beauty Hut

Beatrice Eneh

Nectar Beauty Hub

Hilary Rodriguez-Taiwo

Hilary Says

Olabisi Odunayo

A3 Beauty

Mariam Macaulay

My Lab Africa

Adaeze Atube

Thema Beauty Shop

Nnenna Okoye

Youtopia Beauty

Muinat Kosoko

Mirrors Beauty
 

ELOY Award for Business



Recognising an exceptional female entrepreneur who has built a successful business, created jobs, served customers exceptionally and demonstrated resilience and innovation.

Ajoke Amusat

The Grocery Lady

Biobele Oyibo

Earlybean

Mariam Grey Pharmacy

Jennifer Esiaba

Oshin Ayokunlemi

Nature Effects Limited

Roberta Edu-Oyedokun

Moppet Foods
 

ELOY Award for Technology & Innovation





Celebrating a woman using technology, digital innovation or new ideas to solve problems, build businesses or transform her industry.

Ekwutosi Cynthia Ekeh

Digital Witch

Sarah Idahosa

Women in Defi

Ire Aderinokun

Bumpa

Esther Uzodinma

EsteBare Limited

Aishat Adama Adamu

Rekool

Mary-Brenda Akoda

GenScan AI

Adaeze Ruth Akpagbula

Farm Speak

Christine Imoukhuede

Ahavaplan

Toyosi Badejo-Okusanya

Adaptive Atelier
 

ELOY Award for Media & Entertainment – On Air Personality



Recognising a woman whose work in radio or digital media has captured public attention and created influence.

Gloria Babarinde

  

Sarah Ofonedu

ifmlagos

Ibukunoluwa Adesoye

Yanga 89.9 FM

Loveth Michael

Smooth FM

Chimwe Blessing

Max FM

Joyce Chukwuka

Super 88.1 FM
 

ELOY Award for Health & Wellness


Celebrating a woman contributing significantly to healthcare, wellness, nutrition, mental wellbeing, fitness, public health or healthy living.

Oshin Ayokunlemi

Natureffects Limited

Yewande Maborukoje

Sidus Care

Victoria Okorie-Duru

Wakamedics

Blessing Aniefiok

Dynalimb Technologies

Oge Nwafor

Cotique by Evercare Africa
 

ELOY Award for Fitness



Celebrating a woman who has used fitness to transform other women’s lives.

Onome Dynamite

  

Chiamaka Catherine Ginikanwa

Founder, ChaCha Fit

Cynthia Theophilus

Founder, Ophil Wellness

Ibifaka Akinbinu

Founder, Fabila’s Fitness
 

ELOY Young Woman to Watch


Celebrating an emerging woman, ideally between the ages of 18 and 30, whose work, talent, business or social impact demonstrates exceptional promise.

Tofunmi­ Adekola

  

Genoveva Umeh

  

 Susan Pwajok

  
   

Unique Okewoye

  

.

ELOY Award for Woman Making a Difference


A broad public-choice category celebrating a woman whose work is making a meaningful difference in the lives of others, whether through business, community development, philanthropy, advocacy, education or social impact

Linda Obi

Zuri Circle

Ada Nduka Oyom

She Code Africa

Winifred Okpapi-Owu

Women Makers

Adeife Adeoye

Remote WorkHer

Nkem Onwudiwe

HerNetwork
 

ELOY Award for Media – Television


Recognising women who have demonstrated excellence in presenting, interviewing, audience engagement and programme delivery.

Elizabeth Musa

  

Ruth Onoshiorena Obozeghie (Rena)

  

Victory Wilson

  

Dashen Hussaina Usman

  

Celebrating 18 Years of Recognizing Women

As the ELOY Awards marks its 18th edition, the Foundation continues to champion the recognition and empowerment of women across different sectors. The awards provide a platform to acknowledge the work women are doing, celebrate their achievements and inspire others to pursue their ambitions.

“Reaching our 18th edition is a significant milestone for the ELOY Awards. Over the years, we have remained committed to recognising women whose work, ideas and contributions deserve to be seen and celebrated. This year’s nominees represent the depth of talent, innovation and impact that exists across different industries. We are proud to celebrate their journeys and provide a platform that acknowledges the value they bring to their communities and beyond,” says Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the ELOY Awards Foundation.

Voting Is Now Open

Voting for the 18th Global ELOY Awards 2026 is officially open. Members of the public are invited to explore the nominees and vote for the women they believe deserve recognition.

Voting closes on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Each person may vote for one or more nominees across the categories, with one voting submission permitted per person.

To view the full list of nominees and cast your vote, visit: https://www.eloyawards.com/voting-2026-18th-global-eloy-awards/ 

About the ELOY Awards Foundation

The Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards Foundation is dedicated to celebrating, empowering and elevating women across Africa and beyond. Through recognition, mentorship, training, networking and other empowerment initiatives, the Foundation works to support women entrepreneurs and celebrate women making meaningful contributions to society.

For Media Enquiries, Partnerships or Sponsorship Opportunities

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +234 809 888 6184
Website: www.eloyawards.com

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