18th Global ELOY Awards 2026 Unveils Nominees, Celebrating Women Shaping Industries and Driving Change

The Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards Foundation has officially announced the nominees for the 18th Global ELOY Awards 2026. This year’s theme, “The Power of Being Seen” recognises exceptional women whose work, leadership, innovation and contributions continue to make an impact across industries and communities.

Now in its 18th edition, the Global ELOY Awards continues its commitment to celebrating women who are creating opportunities, building businesses, influencing conversations and contributing to the growth of their respective industries. This year’s nominees represent a diverse range of fields, including fashion, film, beauty, business, technology, media, healthcare, fitness and social impact across Nigeria and beyond.

The nominees for the 18th Global ELOY Awards 2026 are:

Award category Nominee Business / Brand / Project ELOY Award for Fashion

Celebrating an outstanding woman shaping Nigeria/Africa’s fashion industry through design, entrepreneurship, modelling, styling, fashion business or creative direction. Prudent Gabriel Peterson Prudential Atelier Sandrah Tubobereni TUBO Woman Toluwani Wabara Wanni Fuga Yemi Shoyemi Yemi Shoyemi ELOY Award for Creative Economy (Film Producers)

Recognising a woman creating economic value through film, music, art, photography, design, content creation, theatre or other creative industries. Blessing Uzzi Call of My Life Laju Iren Onobiren: The Woman’s Story Anita Odiakaose Ikenga: The Last Festival Nora Awolowo & Nicole Ofoegbu Black Market Zulumoke Oyibo Okanjuwa Funmbi Ogunbanwo ELOY Award for Beauty – Retail



Celebrating a woman making an exceptional contribution to the beauty industry through entrepreneurship, innovation, artistry, education or brand building. Subuola Oyeleye Beauty Hut Beatrice Eneh Nectar Beauty Hub Hilary Rodriguez-Taiwo Hilary Says Olabisi Odunayo A3 Beauty Mariam Macaulay My Lab Africa Adaeze Atube Thema Beauty Shop Nnenna Okoye Youtopia Beauty Muinat Kosoko Mirrors Beauty ELOY Award for Business



Recognising an exceptional female entrepreneur who has built a successful business, created jobs, served customers exceptionally and demonstrated resilience and innovation. Ajoke Amusat The Grocery Lady Biobele Oyibo Earlybean Mariam Grey Pharmacy Jennifer Esiaba Oshin Ayokunlemi Nature Effects Limited Roberta Edu-Oyedokun Moppet Foods ELOY Award for Technology & Innovation







Celebrating a woman using technology, digital innovation or new ideas to solve problems, build businesses or transform her industry. Ekwutosi Cynthia Ekeh Digital Witch Sarah Idahosa Women in Defi Ire Aderinokun Bumpa Esther Uzodinma EsteBare Limited Aishat Adama Adamu Rekool Mary-Brenda Akoda GenScan AI Adaeze Ruth Akpagbula Farm Speak Christine Imoukhuede Ahavaplan Toyosi Badejo-Okusanya Adaptive Atelier ELOY Award for Media & Entertainment – On Air Personality



Recognising a woman whose work in radio or digital media has captured public attention and created influence. Gloria Babarinde Sarah Ofonedu ifmlagos Ibukunoluwa Adesoye Yanga 89.9 FM Loveth Michael Smooth FM Chimwe Blessing Max FM Joyce Chukwuka Super 88.1 FM ELOY Award for Health & Wellness

Celebrating a woman contributing significantly to healthcare, wellness, nutrition, mental wellbeing, fitness, public health or healthy living. Oshin Ayokunlemi Natureffects Limited Yewande Maborukoje Sidus Care Victoria Okorie-Duru Wakamedics Blessing Aniefiok Dynalimb Technologies Oge Nwafor Cotique by Evercare Africa ELOY Award for Fitness



Celebrating a woman who has used fitness to transform other women’s lives. Onome Dynamite Chiamaka Catherine Ginikanwa Founder, ChaCha Fit Cynthia Theophilus Founder, Ophil Wellness Ibifaka Akinbinu Founder, Fabila’s Fitness ELOY Young Woman to Watch

Celebrating an emerging woman, ideally between the ages of 18 and 30, whose work, talent, business or social impact demonstrates exceptional promise. Tofunmi­ Adekola Genoveva Umeh Susan Pwajok Unique Okewoye . ELOY Award for Woman Making a Difference

A broad public-choice category celebrating a woman whose work is making a meaningful difference in the lives of others, whether through business, community development, philanthropy, advocacy, education or social impact Linda Obi Zuri Circle Ada Nduka Oyom She Code Africa Winifred Okpapi-Owu Women Makers Adeife Adeoye Remote WorkHer Nkem Onwudiwe HerNetwork ELOY Award for Media – Television

Recognising women who have demonstrated excellence in presenting, interviewing, audience engagement and programme delivery. Elizabeth Musa Ruth Onoshiorena Obozeghie (Rena) Victory Wilson Dashen Hussaina Usman

Celebrating 18 Years of Recognizing Women

As the ELOY Awards marks its 18th edition, the Foundation continues to champion the recognition and empowerment of women across different sectors. The awards provide a platform to acknowledge the work women are doing, celebrate their achievements and inspire others to pursue their ambitions.

“Reaching our 18th edition is a significant milestone for the ELOY Awards. Over the years, we have remained committed to recognising women whose work, ideas and contributions deserve to be seen and celebrated. This year’s nominees represent the depth of talent, innovation and impact that exists across different industries. We are proud to celebrate their journeys and provide a platform that acknowledges the value they bring to their communities and beyond,” says Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the ELOY Awards Foundation.

Voting Is Now Open

Voting for the 18th Global ELOY Awards 2026 is officially open. Members of the public are invited to explore the nominees and vote for the women they believe deserve recognition.

Voting closes on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Each person may vote for one or more nominees across the categories, with one voting submission permitted per person.

To view the full list of nominees and cast your vote, visit: https://www.eloyawards.com/voting-2026-18th-global-eloy-awards/

About the ELOY Awards Foundation

The Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards Foundation is dedicated to celebrating, empowering and elevating women across Africa and beyond. Through recognition, mentorship, training, networking and other empowerment initiatives, the Foundation works to support women entrepreneurs and celebrate women making meaningful contributions to society.

For Media Enquiries, Partnerships or Sponsorship Opportunities

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +234 809 888 6184

Website: www.eloyawards.com

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